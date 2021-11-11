Fort Salem Theater Announces 2022 Mainstage Season

With two blockbuster musicals, two familiar-and-favorite plays, one world-premier reading of a new musical, and three game-changing contemporary musicals, Fort Salem Theater has something for everyone in their 50th Anniversary Season, just announced for March-November 2022. Season subscriptions are now on sale, with discounted package offerings for buyers of all eight mainstage shows, or a "You Pick '' four-title subscription. Single tickets for each show will be on sale starting January 1, 2022. For more details, visit www.FortSalem.com.

"As we've continued meeting supporters for Fort Salem Theater over the past year, we've heard so many requests for large-style musicals like the Beavers [former owners from 1979-2005] used to produce, but we've also heard from those who hoped to see both new and small works like Jay Kerr [most recent former owner] did so well." said Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "Our 2022 season has been curated with all of our patrons' passions in mind. We're excited to have such a dynamic mix that will allow our audiences the chance to see something unique each time they come through our doors next year."

Kicking off the Mainstage season next March is Meredith Willson's The Music Man from March 11-20. Directed and choreographed by Harry Turpin, a popular US-based director and performer who appeared in the National Tour of Annie, this family favorite follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian. A Music Director will be announced soon.

Onstage in April is audience-favorite Steel Magnolias, running April 22-24. Set in a Louisiana hair salon, this comedy-drama shares the hilarious and heart-wrenching bond of six women in different walks of life. A Director will be announced soon.

Based on Jane Austen's literary classic, Kate Hamill's hilariously brilliant Pride and Prejudice runs May 27-29. This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this P&P for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. The outspoken Lizzy Bennet is determined to never marry, despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing, and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn?! Literature's greatest tale of latent love has never felt so theatrical, or so full of life than it does in this effervescent adaptation. Because what turns us into greater fools...than the high-stakes game of love? New York City artist Ariel Francoerur (raised in Orwell, Vermont) directs.

Next summer, Grease is the word from June 24-July 3. With a hip-shaking rock 'n' roll score featuring hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together," Grease celebrates Rydell High's class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-soxed, gum-snapping glory. This production includes hits from the movie, used with special permission. Kyle West directs and co-choreographs with Susi Thomas. A Musical Director will be announced soon.

A world premiere reading of a new musical, this old haunt, runs July 22-24, in an out-of-town tryout style of the show being adjusted nightly based on audience feedback. In this work-in-progress, four old friends meet at a cabin in the woods and are forced to face that they've grown up and apart; eventually, they literally summon the ghosts of their past selves in order to build a future. The show has music and lyrics by Maggie Marie Rodgers, a book by SMJ, developed by Maggie Marie Rodgers, Rebecca Wahls & SMJ, with additional music and orchestrations by: Annabelle Lee Revak. Rebecca Wahls directs, with a Music Director to be announced. This creative team is composed of guest artists from NYC, Pennsylvania, and the U.K.

Director Rebecca Wahls, currently based at Carnegie Mellon University, remains in town to direct tick, tick...BOOM!, which performs August 18-28. Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom!. This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is the story of a composer and the sacrifices made to achieve his big break in theatre. A Music Director will be announced soon.

From September 30-October 9, Fort Salem presents Bright Star. Inspired by a true story and featuring the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful. Fort Salem Theater Board of Directors' Vice President Dennis J. Clark (who directs, choreographs, and performs across the globe) will direct and choreograph the production. A Musical Director will be announced soon.

The final mainstage musical is another spin on Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice. Titled I Love You Because, the time is now and the place is New York City. A young, uptight greeting card writer's life is changed when he meets a flighty photographer. Along with their eccentric friends and siblings, they learn to love each other - not despite their faults, but because of them. Kyle West, who worked with the show's original cast and creative team for the full NYC run, directs and choreographs, with a Music Director to be announced soon. I Love You Because runs November 4-13.

Special events and an additional cabaret series will be announced at a later date.

Patrons interested in purchasing season packages or partial season packages can do so at www.FortSalem.com. The greatest discounts are available when you purchase all eight shows, but another discount option allows you to choose only four titles. Individual tickets will go on sale January 1, but gift certificates are available online 24/7!