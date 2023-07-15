Fort Salem Announces The Cast Of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID JR.

Ryan Coburn stars as Ariel, with Ben Ridler as Prince Eric.

By: Jul. 15, 2023

Fort Salem has announced the cast of their upcoming production of Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr., set to captivate audiences on August 4, 2023, with performances at 4:00 PM and 5:30 PM. Tickets are available for purchase at Click Here.

Based on the beloved Hans Christian Andersen story and featuring the Academy Award-winning music from the Disney film, The Little Mermaid Jr. takes the audience on a magical journey "Under the Sea" with Ariel and her aquatic friends. This enchanting adaptation, derived from Disney's Broadway production, explores themes of love, acceptance, and the sacrifices we make for them.

The show boasts a talented cast who will bring these beloved characters to life. The production features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright. Directed by Lynn Ohle, with music direction by Taylor Grupinski and choreography by Peyton VanDerheyden, The Little Mermaid Jr. promises to be a delightful and unforgettable experience for all. The production is to be presented on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage, using the scenery from The Pirates of Penzance (which runs August 11-20), designed by Charles J.I. Krawczyk.

Ryan Coburn stars as Ariel, with Ben Ridler as Prince Eric, Trudy Keith as Ursula, Liam Donaldson as Sebastian, Luke Snyder as King Triton, Addy Lewis as Flounder, Lucas Nolan as Scuttle, Evie Clary as Flotsam, Austin Coburn as Jetsam, Jack Erbe as Grimsby, Conteya Starteri as Carlotta, and Jaxsen Hunt as Chef Louis. The Mersisters/Princesses are played by Sophia Shaw (Student Dance Captain), Charlotte Rishell, Phoebe Ziehm, Bella Cary, Kyla Tellstone, and Cora Hodgkinson. Will Ridler plays the pilot with Bently Wilson as Seahorse. Gulls are portrayed by Jacob Armstrong, Landon Sullivan, and Chris Quartarara, with alternate Gulls Landon Shaw, Leah Valigorsky, Henry Rischell and Leonard Bambard. Sailors/Chefs are brought to life by Kiara Ayera, Simon Hickland, Theo LeBlanc, Henry Rischell, and Leonard Bambard, with Sea Chorus/Merfolk friends Leah Valigorsky, Landon Shaw, Fiona Malonoy, Jacob Armstrong, Anna Foster, Charlie Ceglowski, TJ Lewis, (Student Production Assistant), and Sam Russo (Student Production Assistant). Additional roles are to be determined through the coming rehearsals. 

Join us for an enchanting evening as these talented performers transport us to a magical underwater kingdom where dreams come true. Don't miss the opportunity to experience Disney's The Little Mermaid Jr. at Fort Salem on August 4, 2023. Purchase your tickets now at FortSalem.com.

The Little Mermaid Jr is co-hosted by Salem's Lunch, Learn & Play summer program, sponsored by the Salem Community Courthouse. This program is made possible by local supporters and grant funding provided by New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA). 

About Fort Salem Theater:

Fort Salem Theater, located in Salem, NY, recently celebrated 50 years as a performing arts venue after decades serving as a Presbyterian church. The historic building was originally built in 1774 and used as a fort in the Revolutionary War. Now a 501c3 Non-Profit organization, the group's mission is to provide entertainment, education, and inspiration to Salem and the neighboring communities through high-quality, engaging, and diverse stage productions.




