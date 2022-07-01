Forestburgh Playhouse Presents PAGEANT THE MUSICAL This Month

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, will present PAGEANT THE MUSICAL from July 5 through 17 on the Playhouse Mainstage.

Directed by Roque Berlanga, choreographed by Deb Leamy, with music direction by Spencer Stern, the cast of Pageant features Andrew Cuccaro, John Ryan Del Bosque, Anthony DaSilva, Caleb Funk, Anthony Mejia, Lee Price and Edward Staudenmayer.

"Laughter, fun, comedy and camp are the best medicines around and we are thrilled to bring just that to our mainstage with Pageant the Musical," said Franklin Trapp. "What could be more fun than song, dance, and drag? The excitement is brewing, and I am sure our audiences will choose the very best next Miss Glamouresse!"

The Miss Glamouresse Pageant is coming to the Forestburgh Playhouse! Like no beauty pageant you've ever seen before, 6 gorgeous contestants (all played by men) vying for the title compete in swimsuit, talent, evening gown, and spokesmodel categories. This hilariously fun musical is Miss American meets Kinky Boots. Even better, audiences pick the winner! No performance is ever the same...and the suspense is real!



Tickets are $45, online or by calling the Box Office at 845-794-1194.

Next up, a heap of glitz, glamour and ABBA with Pageant the Musical (July 5-17) and Mamma Mia! (July 19-31). The blockbusters continue with the hilarious musical comedy Something Rotten! (August 2-14) and the long-awaited Broadway hit, Kinky Boots (August 16-28). The Mainstage season wraps up with Constellations, a moving and heartwarming play (August 30 - September 4). The Childrens' Stage will present a new musical version of Alice in Wonderland (July 7-August 20). The second annual In The Works - In The Woods Festival (September 8-11).



The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.

The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. The Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary in 2021.