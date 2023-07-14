Fandom Fest Returns to Proctors With New Celebrities

Fandom Fest, a unique con experience, is back for its second year at Proctors in Schenectady, August 26-27. Fandom Fest transforms all four floors of Proctors into a place where you can explore all your favorite fandoms through cosplay, panels, numerous vendor tables, featured celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles and more. It's everything a comic con has with an added dash of entertainment.

Returning this year are popular attractions the Geek Garage, the Dragon Dungeon and the Arcade Arcade, brought by Saratoga Silverball Show. New this year, Fandom Fest is excited to offer a paranormal tour of Proctors, a nerdy burlesque show, silent disco, live SFX monster creation, a cosplay court case and a gaming tournament brought by Claim to Fame.

Last year featured celebrities from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Pinky and the Brain,” “Winnie the Pooh” and more. This year, many may recognize some of these names from “Firefly,” “Serenity,” “Fairy Tail,” “Dragon Ball Z,” “Labyrinth,” “Star Wars,” “Highlander: The Series,” “Spawn” and the list goes on.

- Alan Tudyk is a multi-dimensional actor whose credits span through stage, film, television and voiceover entertainment platforms. Some of his credits include Hoban 'Wash' Washburne in “Firefly,” K-2SO in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the rooster “Hei Hei” in Disney's “Moana,” Steve the Pirate in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” and “Powerless.”

- Summer Glau started her career as a ballerina leading to her first role as a Russian ballerina in “Angel,” as well as roles in other shows such as River Tam in “Firefly” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.”

- Keith David is an award-winning actor with more than 150 film, television and stage roles to his credit. Most recently, David appeared in “The Nice Guys,” but other credits include “Platoon,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Gargoyles,” “Nope,” “The Thing” and “Rick and Morty.”

- Adrian Paul has over 30 films and 200 hours of television experience in his 30-year acting career, most notably for his role as Duncan Macleod in “Highlander: The Series.” He can also be seen in “War of the Worlds,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “Tracker,” “Nine Miles Down” and others.

- Todd Haberkorn is a multi-award-winning actor behind the mic, on camera and on stage. Notable roles of his include Natsu Dragneel from “Fairy Tail,” Hikaru from “Ouran High School Host Club,” Death The Kid in “Soul Eater” and Haru from “Free.”

- David Barclay is a second-generation puppeteer. Barclay was hired by Lucasfilm and Stuart Freeborn to work on “The Empire Strikes Back” as part of the Yoda build crew. His work can also be seen on “Sesame Street,” “Labyrinth,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” to name a few.

Two-day and single-day passes are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online. Single day passes start at $35.