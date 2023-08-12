Fandom Fest Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks

Fandom Fest is transforming all four floors of Proctors for a truly all-inclusive nerdy experience August 26-27. Fandom Fest makes Schenectady a place where people of all fandoms come to celebrate their passions through cosplay, panels, vendor tables, featured celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles and more.

Popular attractions returning this year are Geek Garage, Dragon Dungeon and Arcade Arcade, brought to you by Saratoga Silverball Show. Fandom Fest is excited to announce new attractions this year which include a silent disco, nerdy burlesque show, live SFX monster creation, gaming tournament brought to you by Claim to Fame Entertainment, a paranormal tour of Proctors and many others.

In full support of actors as they navigate the SAG-AFTRA strike, Fandom Fest will feature a list of popular celebrities Alan Tudyk, Summer Glau, Adrian Paul, Todd Haberkorn, David Barclay and more!

Two-day and single-day passes are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Single day passes start at $35.