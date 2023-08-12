Fandom Fest Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks

The convention will take place August 26-27.

By: Aug. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
MAY WE ALL Comes to the REV Theatre Company Photo 2 MAY WE ALL Comes to the REV Theatre Company
Review: Blackfriars Theatre Delivers A Spirited Take On GODSPELL Photo 3 Review: Blackfriars Theatre Delivers A Spirited Take On GODSPELL
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities Photo 4 THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Will Return on National Tour to More Than 25 Cities

Fandom Fest Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks

Fandom Fest is transforming all four floors of Proctors for a truly all-inclusive nerdy experience August 26-27. Fandom Fest makes Schenectady a place where people of all fandoms come to celebrate their passions through cosplay, panels, vendor tables, featured celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles and more.

Popular attractions returning this year are Geek Garage, Dragon Dungeon and Arcade Arcade, brought to you by Saratoga Silverball Show. Fandom Fest is excited to announce new attractions this year which include a silent disco, nerdy burlesque show, live SFX monster creation, gaming tournament brought to you by Claim to Fame Entertainment, a paranormal tour of Proctors and many others.

In full support of actors as they navigate the SAG-AFTRA strike, Fandom Fest will feature a list of popular celebrities Alan Tudyk, Summer Glau, Adrian Paul, Todd Haberkorn, David Barclay and more!

Two-day and single-day passes are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at Click Here. Single day passes start at $35.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Fandom Fest Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks Photo
Fandom Fest Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks

Fandom Fest is transforming all four floors of Proctors for a truly all-inclusive nerdy experience August 26-27. Fandom Fest makes Schenectady a place where people of all fandoms come to celebrate their passions through cosplay, panels, vendor tables, featured celebrity guests, famous pop culture vehicles and more.

2
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Reveals Added Artists for Fall Festival 2023 Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Reveals Added Artists for Fall Festival 2023

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park announces the addition of new and rarely seen classical works to their Fall Festival 2023 lineup. Get ready to experience Kenneth MacMillan's Ballade, Gemma Bond's Brain on Fire, and Herman Cornejo's The Apartment. Find out more about these captivating performances and secure your tickets today.

3
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Chenango River Theatre Photo
WAIT UNTIL DARK Comes to Chenango River Theatre

Chenango River Theatre presents Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Frederick Knott's original thriller Wait Until Dark.

4
MAY WE ALL Comes to the REV Theatre Company Photo
MAY WE ALL Comes to the REV Theatre Company

The REV Theatre Company in Auburn, NY, has announced the regional premiere of the new country musical, MAY WE ALL. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival Video
Puppets Unite to Celebrate 3rd Annual International Puppet Fringe Festival
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# As You Like It
The Cherry Arts (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shakespeare: the Remix
Capital Repertory Theatre (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Andrew Lloyd Webber Songbook
Saint James Place (8/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 15 Minutes of Frame
Gene Frankel Theater (8/17-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# House Blend
PS21: Performance Spaces for the 21st Century (7/15-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dream on the Farm 2023 "The More Things Change"
Farm Arts Collective (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You