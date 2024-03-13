FUN HOME Comes to Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting Fun Home, winner of Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. This musical coming-of-age story travels the rocky terrain of family dynamics and self-discovery. Humorous, heartfelt, and ultimately hopeful, Fun Home reveals in song and story how time and distance alter the emotional map of childhood. Music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, based on the graphic memoir by Alison Bechdel. Performances run March 15 through April 13: Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, with a Thursday night captioned performance on April 11 at 8 pm.



Directed at Elmwood by Claudia Stefany (of Tappan, NY), with musical direction by Tony Bellomy (of Norwalk, CT), Fun Home features Chad Paul Hudson (of Union City, NJ), Miran Robarts (of Larchmont, NY), Amanda Montgomery (of Yorktown, NY), Jordyn David (of Park Ridge, NJ), Amelia Carroll (of Leonia, NJ), Margot Moore (of Nyack, NY), Moses Shapiro (of Tappan, NY), Geoffrey Wasserman (of Hillsdale, NJ), Evan Kirby (of Leonia, NJ), Jenna Cooperman (of Tappan, NY), and Tyler Mell (of New York, NY).



Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street in Nyack. Tickets are $33 /$30 for seniors, youth, and military. Visit elmwoodplayhouse.com or call 845.353.1313 for tickets and information.