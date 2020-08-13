FOOD FOR THOUGHT Presents Second Production of Monthly Series

The production will be followed by a Q&A with cast, director and special guest Christopher Durang.

On August 17th at 2:00pm the award-winning theatre company will present Delphi Harrington (Noel Coward's "Hands Across the Sea") and Nathan Darrow ("House of Cards") in "Mrs. Sorken" by Christopher Durang and "I Can't Imagine Tomorrow" by Tennessee Williams, directed by Antony Marsellis.

The production will be followed by a Q&A with cast, director and special guest Christopher Durang in conversation with FFTP Founding Artistic Director Susan Charlotte.

Tickets are Free for the live performance at Theatre 80. Patrons must wear a mask, and have been recently tested for Covid-19.

Monday, August 17, 2020 2:00-4:00pm. Eastern Time (US and Canada). The Zoom event cost is $25. Package of five tickets for the next five shows-one ticket a month @ 15/ticket-is $75. To register and receive the zoom invite address, please contact FFTP at 646-366-9340 or email: info@foodforthoughtproductions.com.

Upcoming Productions include: Sept. 14th, "Something Unspoken" by Tennessee Williams starring Kathleen Chalfant; Oct. 12th "Here We Are" by Dorothy Parker* and "Come On" by Susan Charlotte with excerpts from the works of Lynn Nottage*; Nov. 16th, "The Love Course"* by A. R. Gurney; Dec. 14th, "Of Fathers And Sons" *by Mel Brooks and "Wanda's Visit"* by Christopher Durang. Casts and plays subject to change/*pending permission. These will all be Monday Matinees from 2:00-4:00pm.

