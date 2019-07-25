FLMTF Announces Cast Of SOUTH PACIFIC

Opening on August 7th at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) is Rodger's and Hammerstein's legendary musical, South Pacific. The show runs through August 28 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

South Pacific is directed by Scott Weinstein with William Carlos Angulo as Choreographer, and Corinne Aquilina as Musical Director.

South Pacific will feature a scenic design by Jeffrey Kmiec, sound design by Ed Chapman, lighting design by Dan Ozminkowski, costume design by Tiffany Howard, and wig design by Alfonso Annotto.

The Cast of South Pacific: Sarah Ellis (FLMTF: Ghost: The Musical, Nat'l Tour: A Gentleman's Guide...) as Nellie Forbush and Christopher Carl (Broadway: South Pacific, Tarzan, Mamma Mia!, FLMTF: Les Miz, Kiss Me Kate, 42nd Street) as Emile de Becque. Bloody Mary will be played by Melody Butiu (Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, Public Theatre / Seattle Rep: Here Lies Love), with Michael Deni (Mamma Mia! at the Hollywood Bowl) as Lt. Joseph Cable and Todd Thurston (Broadway: Ragtime, Nat'l Tour: La Cage aux Folles, Little House on the Prairie) as Capt. Brackett. Reed Campbell (Nat'l Tour: Nice Work if You Can Get It) will play Luther Billis, with Travis Mitchell (Nat'l Tour: Catch Me If You Can) as Cmdr. Harbison, Rachel Wong (Int'l Tour: The Illusionists) as Liat and Kyle Caress (FLMTF: Grand Hotel) as Henri. The South Pacific ensemble will feature: Stephen Allen, Jared Alexander, Jodi Bluestein, Matthew Curiano, Jodie Ann Evans, Tara Feeley, Evan Woods Gunter, Alexandria Irejio, Jake Mills, Jeanette Minson, Nathan Richardson, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Benjamin Toomer, Joseph Valle-Hoag, and Christine Zavakos.

The original Broadway production of South Pacific ran for 1,925 performances and won 12 Tony Awards, with the film adaptation winning 3 Academy Awards.

This year marks the company's 61st season which also includes upcoming productions of Working from September 4 - 21, and the Broadway-bound new musical, Loch Ness from September 28 - October 13.

Tickets for South Pacific can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.





