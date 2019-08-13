FLMTF Announces Cast Of LOCH NESS

Opening on September 28th at the Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival (FLMTF) is Loch Ness, a New Musical. The show runs through October 13th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park.

Loch Ness, a New Musical features Book & Music by Marshall Pailet (The Magic School Bus, Middle School Mysteries, Baghdaddy, Claudio Quest, Shrek the Halls, Triassic Parq), and Book & Lyrics by A.D. Penedo (Baghdaddy, The Chocolate Tree, Where It's At, Cratchett Farm, The Three Times She Knocked). The show is directed by Marshall Pailet (Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy, Triassic Parq) with Misha Shields (Off-Broadway: Baghdaddy, Wonderland, The Orion Experience) as Choreographer, and Madeline Smith (Broadway: Waitress, Off-Broadway: We Live in Cairo, Skin of Our Teeth, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future) as Musical Director.

Loch Ness, a New Musical is produced by special agreement with Victoria Lang, Martian Entertainment and Mark Schwartz.

Loch Ness, a New Musical will feature a scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III (Broadway: Titanic, assoc. Nice Work If You Can Get It, Follies, Anything Goes; Off-Broadway: Othello, Himself and Nora, Locusts Have No King, Pageant the Musical), sound design by Ed Chapman (Broadway: Ink, Travesties; Nat'l Tour: Disney's The Little Mermaid, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Christmas Story, The Producers, Guys and Dolls; FLMTF: Grand Hotel, Holiday Inn, Beehive), lighting design by Jake DeGroot (Broadway: Oh, Hello; Kid Gorgeous at Radio City Musical Hall; The Forbidden City and A Bright Room Called Day at the Julliard School), costume design by Sarah Cubbage (The Shape She Makes and The Lily's Revenge at American Repertory Theatre; Broadway: assoc. Fish in the Dark, Big Fish, Gypsy, Godspell, A Streetcar Named Desire), and wig design by Alfonso Annotto (Broadway: Wicked, Into the Woods, Victor/Victoria, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Putting it Together).

The Cast of Loch Ness, a New Musical:

Kaylin Hedges (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl) will play Haley Westerbrook, with Jeremy Kushnier (Broadway: Head Over Heels, Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar, RENT, Footloose) as her father, Thomas. Lindsay Nicole Chambers (Broadway: Lysistrata Jones, Legally Blonde, Hairspray, Nat'l Tour: Kinky Boots, Elf) will play Nessie and Sarah Killough (Broadway: Travesties, Long Day's Journey Into Night, Off-Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress) will play Haley's mother, Annabel. Cathryn Wake (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812, Off-Broadway: The Fantasticks, The Other Josh Cohen, The Hello Girls) will portray wealthy heiress Lady Callaghan, with Joseph Medeiros (Broadway: Groundhog Day, Matilda, Doctor Zhivago, Wicked, West Side Story) as The Oiler, Matthew Quinn (Tours: Finding Neverland, Villains Tonight!, Disney's Wishes, Aladdin, Scooby Doo Live!, The Compleat Wrks of Wllm Shkspr (Abridged)) as Mr. Ogilvie, and Brennan Caldwell (Off-Broadway: Neurosis, Blanket of Dust, Baghdaddy, Money Talks) as Captain CJ. The Loch Ness, a New Musical storyteller-ensemble will feature: Sam Gold (Lead Puppeteer), Brooke Boyd, Crawford Horton, Jordan Fife Hunt, and Katelyn Langwith.

This production concludes the company's 61st season. Tickets for Loch Ness, A New Musical can be purchased by phone at 315-255-1785 or toll free at 1-800-457-8897, and online at FingerLakesMTF.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You