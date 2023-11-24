Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP, A Shakespearean Showcase Comes to The Nubox Theater

The event is set for December 9.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Photo 1 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Blackfriars Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

FLATTERY IN FRIENDSHIP, A Shakespearean Showcase Comes to The Nubox Theater

RiffRaff NYC Presents "Flattery in Friendship: An Evening of Scenes, Monologues, and Songs" by William Shakespeare at The Nubox Theater in Hell's Kitchen.

RiffRaff NYC, a new production company dedicated to the inclusion and promotion of immigrant artists, is delighted to announce their upcoming showcase, "Flattery in Friendship: An Evening of Scenes, Monologues, and Songs" by the timeless playwright, William Shakespeare. The highly anticipated event is scheduled for December 9th at The Court Square Theater and promises to be an unforgettable celebration of good company, good wine, good welcome, and good people.

Directed by Chloe Champken, and produced by immigrant actors Joe Staton and Dorothea Gloria, "Flattery in Friendship" will feature captivating excerpts from some of Shakespeare's most beloved works, including Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, As You Like It, Much Ado About Nothing, King John, Timon of Athens, and Henry VI Part 3. This carefully curated selection is set to transport audiences into the enchanting world of Shakespearean drama, love, and humor.

True to RiffRaff's ethos of accessibility and inclusivity, the event will offer a "pay what you can" ticketing system, allowing individuals from all walks of life to partake in the cultural extravaganza. The Company is dedicated to fostering a diverse and global community, which is reflected in the eclectic ensemble of talented actors hailing from different corners of the world.

The stellar cast includes Max Johnsson, Justin Viz, Danielle Kendler-Rhodes, Joe Mosley, Caitlyn Geiler, Patrick Troy-Brandt, Chrysi Sylaidi, Russel Legaspi, Juliana Wheeler, Benedetta Spinetti, Joel Watson, Joe Staton, Annika Low, Mila Besson, Dorothea Gloria, Taylor Hilliard, Adriana Ellis, Haraban Luyat, Gilda Mercado, Annasole Podesta, John Rearick, Gal Yosepov, and Gabriel Saint Claire, . With their diverse backgrounds and exceptional artistry, the cast is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance that transcends cultural boundaries and resonates with audiences worldwide.

"We are thrilled to present 'Flattery in Friendship' as a tribute to the enduring power of Shakespeare's timeless works. This showcase is not just about the brilliance of the Bard's writing, but also about fostering a sense of camaraderie and appreciation for the arts within our community."

The evening will also serve as a fundraiser for future events!

Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this extraordinary celebration of the arts and human connection. Join RiffRaff on December 9th at The Court Square Theatre for an evening of theatrical magic, where "Flattery in Friendship" promises to delight, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

For more information and ticket bookings, go to: https://tinyurl.com/fifriffraff


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Cortland Rep Downtown Announces December Holiday Events Photo
Cortland Rep Downtown Announces December Holiday Events

Cortland Repertory Theater Downtown, located at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland is the place to be this holiday season. From November 30 through New Years Eve, CRT's schedule is chock-full of shows and events for all ages.

2
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to Proctors in December Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Coming to Proctors in December

Critically Acclaimed Broadway Production of Girl From The North Country is coming to Schenectady. Don't miss this highly anticipated show at Proctors in just two weeks.

3
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Blackfriars Theatre in December Photo
THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Blackfriars Theatre in December

Travel back to Pemberley with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) for The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, running December 8th - 30th. 

4
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds

BroadwayWorld recently learned that, on Friday, November 10, all eight of Syracuse City Ballet's professional dancers expressed concerns about their physical and emotional wellbeing to the company's Executive Staﬀ and Board of Directors ahead of the annual performance of The Nutcracker.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Video
& JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Apartment 3A in Central New York Apartment 3A
Cohoes Music Hall (7/26-8/04)
The Sound Inside in Central New York The Sound Inside
Cohoes Music Hall (11/17-11/26)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You