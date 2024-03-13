Eddies Music Hall of Fame 2024 Performers Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Universal Preservation Hall has announced the performance lineup for the 2024 Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 25, sponsored by MLB Construction Services LLC.

The ceremony celebrates the careers of eight individuals with Capital Region ties: the late Jackie Alper, the late Nick Brignola, George Guarino, David Alan Miller, the late Pauline Oliveros, Margie Rosenkranz, Billy Waring and Don Wilcock.

Performing at the event are folk artists Wanda Fischer and Kate Blain, who will perform works to honor Alper and Rosenkranz, respectively; jazz artists David Calarco, Mike Holober and Rich Syracuse will come together to honor Brignola; and Camtron5000 will perform a song penned by Waring for Kurtis Blow, the first rapper signed to a major record label.

The ceremony is open to the public and in addition to musical performances, there will be a social hour, videos on the musical career of each inductee and acceptance speeches. A plaque honoring each individual will also be unveiled. With this sixth class, the Hall of Fame recognizes the music careers of 40 inductees with local connections.

Tickets are on sale now through the Box Office at Proctors either in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday or online by visiting atuph.org. More information on the Eddies Music Hall of Fame is available at theeddiesawards.com.