Eastman Opera Theatre to Premiere First Virtual Concert OUR VOICES: IMMERSIVE COMPOSER COLLABORATIONS

The Monroe County Post has reported that Eastman Opera Theatre will be premiering its first virtual presentation, "Our Voices: Immersive Composer Collaborations," December 16-20.

"Our Voices" is the collective title for six performances of music by composers: Anthony Davis, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, Missy Mazzoli, Ben Moore and Errollyn Wallen. Our Voices is directed by Lindsay Warren Baker, Stephen Carr, Steven Daigle and Madeleine Snow, with music direction by Timothy Long and Wilson Southerland.

Associate artistic director Carr shared:

"Adversity breeds creativity...Our students will work one-on-one with some of the most prominent and prolific living composers of vocal music, and take an active role in the scenic, costume and lighting design of their own performances. We hope that they'll emerge from this time as more fully fleshed artists, with a deeper understanding and greater appreciation of all that goes into this most collaborative of art forms."

"The Greatest Liberty" with arias by Davis is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. December 16, "Heart Melodies" by Gordon will premiere at 7:30 p.m. December 17, "I Shall Not Live in Vain" with music by Laitman at 7:30 p.m. December 18, "The World Within Me" with selections from "Songs from the Uproar" by Mazzoli at 2 p.m. December 19, "The Journey Towards Freedom" with selected songs and arias by Moore at 7:30 p.m. December 19, and "The Journey to Here" with songs by Wallen at 2 p.m. December 20.

