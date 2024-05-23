Drag Me to the Stage To Present RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE INVASION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Experience the electrifying extravaganza of "RuPaul's Drag Race Invasion" as the fiercest queens from the iconic show sashay onto the stage for a night of unparalleled glamour and entertainment.

Featuring the charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent of drag superstars Mrs. Kasha Davis, Darienne Lake, Thorgy Thor, Plasma, Maddy Morphosis and their host, Aggy Dune.

They'll be serving up looks, laughs, and jaw-dropping performances that will leave you gagging for more. With a lineup like this, prepare to be dazzled and delighted by the ultimate drag experience that promises to be nothing short of legendary.

VIP Experience includes a pre-show meet and greet with a photo, and a “behind the rope” standing area closest to the stage and runway where you're sure to be part of the show!

Place & Time:

Early entry is at 7pm, one hour before general admission opens at 8pm.

Thursday, June 20th 2024, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm at Essex

1048 University Ave, Rochester, NY 14607

Pricing:

General Admission Standing Ticket (8:00pm) for $65

VIP General Admission Standing Ticket (7:00pm) for $95

This will be the first of many collaborations between Drag Me To The Stage & Essex, who will be working together to bring a year-round series of shows featuring drag stars from around the world.

Drag Me To The Stage is a full-service entertainment company featuring some of the world's most talented drag performers. It's also of note that Mrs. Kasha Davis (Ed Popil, Chief Entertainment Officer), Steven Levins (Treasurer), and Tim Evanicki (Operations Manager) are all Rochester natives, making this a Rochester born & bred company.

Essex is a music hall and multi-events space established in the fall of 2023 in Rochester, NY. Our mission is to add even more vibrancy, culture, and life to our community. We are here to create an environment for intentional and groundbreaking experiences.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE REV