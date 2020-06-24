Dixon Place Presents HI BI: A VIRTUAL PLAY By Margot Mejia

Margot Mejia is pleased to announce the premiere of her new romantic comedy, HI BI. It debuts during Dixon Place Theater's HOT! Queer Festival on their new virtual platform DP TV and will be directed by Michael Alvarez. It will stream on July 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets are free, but will have a suggested donation of $15.

HI BI is a stirringly dark, and beautifully funny dive into the world of four Queer adults living in New York City that examines the complexities and dualities of what they want and need.

The virtual play showcases an impressive cast of veteran television actors: Davi Santos(CW's Tell Me a Story), Adrian Gonzalez (STARZ Vida), and Hanako Greensmith (NBC's Chicago Fire), alongside recent NYU graduate, Felicia Santiago. It also features 2020 Chuck Rowland Award winning writer/performer, Roger Q. Mason.

The play was originally intended to be performed live, but with Covid-19 that quickly changed. The opportunity to pivot this new work to a virtual platform was a challenge, director, Michael Alvarez was ready to take on. Together, Alvarez and Mejia are ambitiously pushing the boundaries of the 'digital play' form to cinematically evoke the action, while still creating under quarantine. Alvarez says, "the experience will be a hybrid of television and theater" , with actors acting as their own film crew. The piece also features original composition from Bruno Mejia.

Margot Mejia's play, "drips with poetic verse that hearkens to the great tradition of Latinx playwrights in America while providing the hilarious high-camp antics of a Harvey Fierstein play. It makes you question whether it ends as a tragedy or with comedic hope." - David Davila [Playwright, Actor]

The play premieres online July 8th at 7:00pm at http://dixonplace.org/performances/hi-bi-07-08-20/

For more information on the show check out https://www.hibiplay.com/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You