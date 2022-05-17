DEAR EVAN HANSEN, COME FROM AWAY, and More Set For Broadway in Syracuse 2022-23 Season

Broadway in Syracuse has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2022-23 season. The season kicks off this October with Annie, and runs through May 2023.

The full season lineup is as follows:

ANNIE - October 4 - 8, 2022

TOOTSIE - November 8 - 12, 2022

ANASTASIA - January 17 - 21, 2023

COME FROM AWAY - February 14 - 19, 2023

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - May 9 - 14, 2023

Learn more at https://nacentertainment.com/broadway-in-syracuse/.

Founded by Murray Bernthal, the Famous Artists Broadway Theater Series has presented Syracuse audiences with the very best performances in the world, including classical concerts, opera, ballet and theatre for over 60 years.

Famous Artists brought some of the greatest artists to their Fayetteville Country Playhouse from 1949 to 1964, including such legends as Bela Lugosi, Veronica Lake, Basil Rathbone, Olivia DeHaviland, Eva Gabor, Charlton Heston, Hume Cronyn and Jessica Tandy. From 1965 to 1974, Famous Artists Playhouse played host at Henninger High School to stars such as Myrna Loy, Mickey Rooney, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Douglas Fairbanks Jr.

Over the years, the Broadway Series developed into a season of nationally touring Broadway spectaculars that continues today. Over the past two decades, Murray partnered with Albert Nocciolino, Tony Award-winning producer and President of NAC Entertainment, in presenting major Broadway shows. This partnership has catapulted Famous Artists into a nationally recognized series, with full-week and multi-week shows, including Les Miserables, Chicago, Riverdance, Mamma Mia, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Disney's The Lion King and Jersey Boys. Since Murray's passing in 2010, Albert Nocciolino has continued the Famous Artists legacy.