DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE! Tour Comes to Proctors

Tickets for “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” go on sale starting this Friday, October 7. 

Oct. 04, 2022  
Dancing With the Stars is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 31st season with a brand-new live production! Launching January 6th at MGM National Harbor in Washington DC, this year's all-new stage show will feature your favorite professional dancers from the hit Disney+ Original series performing brand new numbers as well as some of the showstoppers featured in season 31. Audiences at Dancing with the Stars: Live! will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom live, up-close, and personal.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of electrifying dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, GLEB SAVCHENKO, EMMA SLATER, Britt Stewart, and So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr who now appears on Dancing with the Stars.

From our pros: "Getting to see the smiling faces of the people who vote for us on the show from home each and every week in-person is such a privilege - the fans are the reason why we love to do this tour! We cannot wait to travel to cities all across the country and share our passion for dance from coast to coast. Whether you've made a tradition of coming to the show every year or this is your first time getting to see us live, we promise to give you an unforgettable performance."

Tickets for "Dancing with the Stars: Live!" go on sale starting this Friday, October 7. To purchase tickets and to get the full list of tour dates, please visit dwtstour.com. VIP packages giving fans the chance to purchase Premium Tickets, Pre-Show Cast Q&A passes, Exclusive Merchandise and Photo Opportunities will be available through dwtstour.com.

"Dancing with the Stars: Live!" is produced by Faculty in association with BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.


