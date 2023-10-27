Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Full Concert Debut of Jack Gerhard

Cortland Repertory Theatre will present the “official” full concert debut of “Cortland's Own” Jack Gerhard for a one-night-only event. Jack and his band will be at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson St., Cortland on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30.00 for adults, $28.00 for seniors (62 and up) and members of the military, and $25.00 for those 21 and under. Groups of 4 can purchase a table for $100.00. The performance is nearly sold-out, and CRT suggests patrons order their tickets soon.

Celebrating the release of his first album “If You Need Me”, Jack is returning to his hometown of Cortland for his first concert at CRT Downtown. After graduating from Cortland High, he attended Rider University pursuing a degree in Musical Theatre. Shortly after graduating, Jack was cast in the lead role on the national tour of the musical “Once”. In 2021, he appeared at The Rev in Auburn in “Almost Heaven, The Music of John Denver''. Previously Jack had also performed at Forestburgh and Millbrook Playhouses, Tibbits Opera House, and Florida Studio Theatre. Recently, however, Jack has focused more on his songwriting and producing his albums. The concert will be a mix of cover tunes and his own, original material. CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson says, “Jack's own hometown community does not want to miss this opportunity to see this star-on-the-rise in this intimate evening of heartfelt music!”

For more information and to order tickets, visit Click Here, call 800-427-6160 or visit the CRT Box Office at 24-26 Port Watson Street, Monday – Friday from 9:00 – 4:00.