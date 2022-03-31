Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown Presents The Comedy SISTER'S EASTER CATECHISM: WILL MY BUNNY GO TO HEAVEN?

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown at 24-26 Port Watson Street in Cortland will again be visited by that irrepressible nun "Sister" in a new installment of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series.

After tackling Christmas, Halloween and Valentine's Day, Sister teaches the "class" SISTER'S EASTER CATECHISM: WILL MY BUNNY GO TO HEAVEN? During two performances on Saturday, April 16 at 3:30PM and 7:30PM,

Sister answers all Easter related questions, such as "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "What part of my chocolate bunny should I eat first?" Part classroom, part pageant, and wHOLY hysterical, this "lesson" unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, eggs, baskets, and those yummy Easter Peeps. Classroom participation is a must; attendees are invited to strap on their Easter bonnet and join in the fun!

For tickets, call 800-427-6160 or go online at cortlandrep.org. Tickets are also available for purchase in person at the CRT Box Office, 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM. Tickets are $30.00 and a beer/wine cash bar will be available.

Also, in accordance with adjustments in the guidelines from the CDC and New York State, CRT Downtown's COVID policies have changed as of April 1. These changes are ONLY for Spring events at CRT Downtown thru May. Decisions regarding CRT's Summer COVID policies will be announced closer to the summer season. Note that due to ongoing concerns and potential changes to the current health situation, all CRT COVID policies are subject to change at any time without advance notice.

Vaccination Cards: CRT Downtown will no longer require patrons to provide evidence they are fully vaccinated or be asked to present a negative result from a COVID test.

Facial Masks: Audience members are highly encouraged but not required to wear facial masks while in CRT Downtown.

CRT reminds patrons and supporters that the theatre has upgraded the air circulation and filtration systems to the MERV-13 standard and has installed the AtmosAir Solutions bi-polar ionization technology in all CRT facilities.

This technology suppresses airborne and surface microorganisms and pathogens including viruses (COVID and others), bacteria, and mold. CRT Administration also reminds patrons who are feeling ill to please stay home. If unable to attend a CRT Downtown performance for which tickets have been purchased, please call the CRT Box Office at 607-756-2627 to discuss ticket options.