Cortland Rep To Present Performances From Colin Barkell And Todd Meredith This September

Aug. 14, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing added performances to close out their 51st summer season at the Little York Pavilion in Preble, New York. On Wednesday, September 6, Colin Barkell and his band “King Vaudeville” will perform in two concerts at 2:00P and 7:30P, and on Thursday, September 14, Todd Meredith with special guest Kyle Lacy will perform two acoustic concerts at 2:00P and 7:30P.  All tickets are $35.00.  Snacks and a beer/wine cash bar will be available before and during the performances.

Colin Barkell first appeared at CRT in the summer of 2019 when he performed the role of “Johnny Cash” in the musical “Million Dollar Quartet”.  Since that time, he made his Broadway debut in the musical “Paradise Square” and formed the powerhouse rock-a-billy band “King Vaudeville”. This concert will feature an exciting mix of cover hits recorded by Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Muddy Waters, Chuck Berry, John Lee Hooker and many more of the same style. A prolific songwriter, Barkell will also perform some of his own musical creations, some of which can be found on his YouTube channel and his website at www.colinbarkell.com. This 6'6” baritone has been described as having “a voice as commanding as Johnny Cash, and an energy as raw as Elvis Presley”.  His original music blends his positive upbeat personality and classic musical influences, creating songs that are relatable, fresh and exciting.

Born in Buffalo and raised in Albany, Todd Meredith is best known to CRT audiences for playing the title role in the 2013 production of “Buddy! The Buddy Holly Story”, a role he has played 19 times in professional productions, including two national tours. He also appeared in CRT's productions of “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” and as Carl Perkins in “Million Dollar Quartet”. Over the years, he returned to Cortland numerous times to play at CRT Downtown with his band “The Rave-Ons”. This concert will be of a more intimate nature, as Todd and guest guitarist Kyle Lacy will perform a mix of classic and contemporary pop songs in the acoustic “unplugged” style.  Meredith and Lacy both are prolific song writers, and this concert will also include some of their own original materials.

Tickets for both concerts are available by calling 800-427-6160, online at cortlandrep.org or in person at the CRT Downtown Box Office at 24 Port Watson Street. Current office hours are M-F, 9:00A – 6:00P and Saturdays, noon – 6:00P.  Starting Monday, September 21, office hours are M-F, 9:00A - 4:00P.  More information about these and upcoming shows and events at CRT Downtown this fall can be found at Click Here




