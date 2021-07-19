Cortland Rep Presents The Adam Lee Decker Trio, July 24

Cortland Repertory Theatre presents Cortland High and SUNY Cortland alum Adam Lee Decker and his trio for two concerts only, on Saturday, July 24th at 2:00 PM and 7:30PM. Tickets are still available for vaccinated patrons in 4-person "seating pods", which will be shared with other vaccinated patrons. This unique concert will be held at The Little York Pavilion, 6799 Little York Lake Road, in Preble, NY. A temporary stage has been outdoors on the east side of the Pavilion, and the audience will be seated under a tent.

Adam Lee Decker's love affair with music started here at home in Cortland. Following graduation, when he was lead singer for the rock band The Fault Line, the group sailed to the top of America's Got Talent. Next Adam, as a solo, took on American Idol. Though he just missed grabbing the brass ring, he went on to re-energize the group Spaceship Days, earning them a Grammy nod. Nowadays, Adam also sings with the acapella group Transit and tours with Oren Bailey (guitar and vocals) and Charles Cox III (bass) in this, his own unique trio. Don't miss this hometown boy back home in these high-energy, exciting concerts.

Cortland Rep's other upcoming summer season shows include "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged" on July 28 - 31, "Goin' To The Chapel" on August 5 - 13 and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" on August 19 - 21. One more concert is also planned with Steve Leslie in his tribute to James Taylor, who will perform three concerts on August 14 and 15. Visit CRT's website at www.CortlandRep.org for more information or call the CRT Box Office at 800-427-6160.