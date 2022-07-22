Cortland Rep Cancels Remainder Of Mainstage Season

Due to additional positive cases of Covid within the Cortland Repertory Theatre company, CRT has cancelled the remainder of their 2022 mainstage summer season, including all performances of "Murder on the Orient Express", which was to run through July 30.

The Bright Star Touring Company's children's productions of "The Little Mermaid" on Thursday, July 28 at 10:00 and "Upcycled Cinderella", on Friday, July 29 at 10:00, will continue as scheduled.

The CRT Box Office staff will be contacting ticket holders to discuss options for refunds or ticket donations. CRT thanks their dedicated subscribers and patrons for their support.