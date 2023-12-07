Composers Concordance's ECLECTIC BANDS Returns in January

The performance is on Saturday, January 6th, 2024 at 8pm.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage Photo 2 Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Syracuse Stage
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo 3 Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 4 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

Composers Concordance's ECLECTIC BANDS Returns in January

On Saturday, January 6th, 2024 at 8pm at Silvana, Composers Concordance presents the next installment of its Eclectic Bands series. At a charming uptown venue featuring delicious food and drinks, diverse musical groups assemble for an evening of wide-ranging music, presented in quick tandem:

Sound Liberation is an eclectic chamber ensemble/band. Its musical philosophy, developed by band founder Gene Pritsker, is based upon "ending the segregation of sound vibration (i.e. musical Genres)". The Di.J, Quartet is a new configuration of the ensemble focusing on Gene Pritsker's music that utilizes him as Di.J. (Digital Jockey - since he uses a computer to manipulate samples, grooves etc.) This event will be an album release for their new recording on Composers Concordance Records

Mike Handelman is a multi-disciplinary artist who uses his guitar to blur the lines between rock, jazz, blues, and every so often, comedy. He's performed in numerous contexts and in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Sao Paolo, Clarksdale, Boston and Madrid. His guitar playing can be found on all music streaming services with artists including Jennifer Elster, We Eat Monsters and The Big Time Nobodies.

Dan Cooper Quartet: Dan's compositions have been described as "full of instrumental virtuosity and sly humor" (-Fanfare) and "invigoratingly eclectic to the max" (-Strings Magazine). Performing on 6-string bass guitar, Dan shares the stage with Evan Francis - flute and alto saxophone, Yayoi Ikawa - piano and keyboard, and Tommy Campbell - drum set.

Eclectic Bands will be live streamed for free on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Spanish Language Open Caption Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Syracus Photo
Spanish Language Open Caption Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL to be Presented at Syracuse Stage

Experience the beloved holiday classic in Spanish at Syracuse Stage Meta Description: Don't miss the special Spanish language open caption performances of 'A Christmas Carol' at Syracuse Stage.

2
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces New Program Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Collegiate Week Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Announces New Program Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Collegiate Week

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park has announced the Kaatsbaan Ballet Intensive Collegiate Week, from June 24-29, 2024.

3
Catskills Bridge Street Theatre Receives $25,000 Grant From the New York State Council on Photo
Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre Receives $25,000 Grant From the New York State Council on the Arts

Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre receives a $25,000 grant from the New York State Council on the Arts to support its work in the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

4
BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatr Photo
BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards December 5th Standings; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Afterlife: a Ghost Story in Central New York Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Landmark Theatre (5/28-6/02)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
A Special Production for Black History Month in Central New York A Special Production for Black History Month
Capital Repertory Theatre (2/01-2/11)
Three Mothers in Central New York Three Mothers
Capital Repertory Theatre (4/26-5/12)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
A Celebration of the Season: The Former Dancers of SCB Return to the Stage! in Central New York A Celebration of the Season: The Former Dancers of SCB Return to the Stage!
The Palace Theatre (12/19-12/19)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You