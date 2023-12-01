Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea

On December 22nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea. Instead of the common instrumentation of violin, cello and piano, the Centuries Trio takes a 21st century approach to the piano trio that consists of electric guitar, cello da spalla and piano. The group performs music from every century, from renaissance to baroque, from classical to romantic, from early 20th century composers to late 20th century music, mid century jazz and modern 21st century sounds. The musicians in the trio are Artie Dibble on cello da spalla, Jai Jeffryes on piano and Gene Pritskeron electric guitar.

The trio will be joined by their friends, including pianist/composer Steve Sandberg, performing his compostions inspired by music from past centuries by Debussy, Ravel Chopin and Bach. As well as pianist/composer Mark Kostabi who will perform his solo piano compositions that quote melodies from past masterpieces.

For the December 22nd event the trio will perform the music of José Marin (1619-1699), George Frideric Handel (1685-1759). W. A. Mozart (1756-1791), Gene Pritsker (1971) and Mark Kostabi (1960).

Premieres include Pritsker's 'Portrait In My Locket' with poetry by Erik T.Johnson, a song based on a melody from the Second movement of Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2. The song will feature the soulful jazz voice of Sonya Hensley. Also on the program mezzo-soprano Sishel Claverie, who will be featured on 'Sepan Todos Que Muero De Un Desden' by Baroque composer José Marin. The program will conclude with the premiere of an new arrangement of Mark Kostabi's 'Dark Dance'.

This event will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________

Performance Details:

Centuries Trio & Friends

Friday, Dec. 22nd

7pm

Kostabi World

225 West 22nd street NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

George Frideric Handel, Mark Kostabi, José Marin, W. A. Mozart, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg

Performers:

Gene Pritsker - guitar,

Artie Dibble - cello da spalla

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Special guests:

Steve Sandberg - piano

Mark Kostabi - piano

Sishel Claverie & Sonya Hensley - voice

Erik T. Johnson - recitation

_________________________________________________________________________

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.