Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea

the centuries trio and friends perform a unique piano trio with electric guitar and cello da spalla.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Composers Concordance to Present The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea

On December 22nd at 7pm, Composers Concordance presents The Centuries Trio With Friends at Kostabi World in Chelsea. Instead of the common instrumentation of violin, cello and piano, the Centuries Trio takes a 21st century approach to the piano trio that consists of electric guitar, cello da spalla and piano. The group performs music from every century, from renaissance to baroque, from classical to romantic, from early 20th century composers to late 20th century music, mid century jazz and modern 21st century sounds. The musicians in the trio are Artie Dibble on cello da spalla, Jai Jeffryes on piano and Gene Pritskeron electric guitar.

The trio will be joined by their friends, including pianist/composer Steve Sandberg, performing his compostions inspired by music from past centuries by Debussy, Ravel Chopin and Bach. As well as pianist/composer Mark Kostabi who will perform his solo piano compositions that quote melodies from past masterpieces.

For the December 22nd event the trio will perform the music of José Marin (1619-1699), George Frideric Handel (1685-1759). W. A. Mozart (1756-1791), Gene Pritsker (1971) and Mark Kostabi (1960).

Premieres include Pritsker's 'Portrait In My Locket' with poetry by Erik T.Johnson, a song based on a melody from the Second movement of Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 2. The song will feature the soulful jazz voice of Sonya Hensley. Also on the program mezzo-soprano Sishel Claverie, who will be featured on 'Sepan Todos Que Muero De Un Desden' by Baroque composer José Marin. The program will conclude with the premiere of an new arrangement of Mark Kostabi's 'Dark Dance'.

This event will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________

Performance Details: 

Centuries Trio & Friends

Friday, Dec. 22nd

7pm

Kostabi World

225 West 22nd street NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

George Frideric Handel, Mark Kostabi, José Marin, W. A. Mozart, Gene Pritsker, Steve Sandberg

Performers:

Gene Pritsker - guitar,

Artie Dibble - cello da spalla

Jai Jeffryes - piano

Special guests:

Steve Sandberg - piano

Mark Kostabi - piano

Sishel Claverie & Sonya Hensley - voice

Erik T. Johnson - recitation

_________________________________________________________________________

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre Photo
Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

The power of memory is a fascinating thing. We all have that one song that transports us back to our wedding day, or that TV commercial that immediately makes us think of our Dad, or a smell that evokes the comfort of Christmas morning. Nora and Delia Ephron’s play “Love, Loss and What I Wore” explores how that same emotional attachment exists with our clothes, and how—often unintentionally—we chronicle the many chapters of our lives, both the ups and the downs, through the clothes we wear.

2
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatres THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Photo
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

'The Man Who Came to Dinner' at The Company Theatre promises laughs, chaos, and unforgettable moments. Join the cast of quirky characters as they navigate the hilarious consequences of hosting the sharp-witted Sheridan Whiteside. Get your tickets now!

3
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence Photo
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence

The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard) has announced internationally renowned art historian and curator Manuel Borja-Villel as the 2024 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence.

4
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale Photo
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale

BROADWAY'S RECORD-BREAKING, TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL SMASH, CHICAGO, is BACK IN TOWN with show-stopping songs, astonishing dancing, and a universal tale of fame and fortune.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription in Central New York Online Purchase Ozempic No Prescription
Buy Mounjaro (Ozempic) online without prescription (9/09-11/09)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS in Central New York Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS
Bridge Street Theatre (12/09-12/09)
Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding in Central New York Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Universal Preservation Hall (1/18-1/21)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You