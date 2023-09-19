Composers Concordance to Present Interpretations Of Kostabi Paintings

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Composers Concordance to Present Interpretations Of Kostabi Paintings

On October 14th at 7pm, at the Chelsea townhouse of renowned artist Mark Kostabi, Composers Concordance brings together composers, poets and performers to interpret his paintings. Compositions include; 'A Back To The Future' by Mark Kostabiand poet Kelsea Brunner, 'The Visitant' by Gene Pritsker and poet John Pietaro, 'Goodbye is Not a Word (Embracing the Woman in Red)' by Faye-Ellen Silverman and poet Erik T. Johnson, 'The Loneliness of Infinity' by Henny Kim and poet Robert C. Ford, 'Lunch with Aunt Syl' by Debra Kaye and poet Roger Aplon, and 'Fumbling in Dream' by Seth Boustead and poet ImeldaO'Reilly .

The event will close with "Shocking Red", a narrative song cycle created by Grammy-nominated lyric poet-composer-singer Michelle Shocked and pianist-composer Kathleen Supové, based on twelve of Kostabi's paintings.

Some of this event will be live streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook page.

______________________________________________________________

Listing Information

Composers Concordance presents

'Interpretations of Kostabi Paintings'

Saturday, October 14th, 2023

7pm

Kostabi World

225 West 22nd Street, NYC

TICKETS

$20 in advance

$30 at the door

Facebook

Live Stream

Composers:

Seth Boustead, Debra Kaye, Henny Kim, Mark Kostabi, Gene Pritsker, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Michelle Shocked and Kathleen Supove.

Performers:

Michelle Shocked - voice, Adriana Valdes - soprano, Gene Pritsker - electric guitar,

Kathleen Supove, Faye-Ellen Silverman, Henny Kim, Mark Kostabi,

Seth Boustead, Debra Kaye - piano

Poets:

Roger Aplon, Kelsea Brunner, Robert C. Ford, Erik T. Johnson, Imelda O'Reilly, John Pietaro

_________________________________________________________________________

Staying in rotation for 40 years in NYC is a rare feat. In the case of a new music presenting organization, it requires not only diligence and cognizance of achievements of the past but also an ethic of keeping one's ear to the ground for emerging stylistic and technological developments, as well as talented new composers on the scene. Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Gene Pritsker and Shanan Estreicher. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society. Good music performed and recorded well, pushing the boundaries of sound and composition.

"Composers Concordance..a veritable New York new music institution of concerts, album production and multiple ensembles under a sweeping, tenacious brand, thriving on the emulsion of contemporary classical, free improv, jazz and rock, overt humor and fearless political statements, all very much in evidence..The ensemble..was masterful throughout."-John Pietaro, The New York City Jazz Record

"An unwavering force in giving composers exposure through concert bookings and its own record label, the intrepid new-music organization Composers Concordance" - The Brooklyn Rail

"The Composers Concordance folks are unpredictable and at times refreshingly irreverent in a reverent sort of way....ingenious fun" - Classical-Modern Music Review

"Enterprising new music organization" - The New York Times

Please follow NYC Covid-19 protocols & updates:

https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/home

https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/covid/covid-19-main.page

https://www.nycgo.com/coronavirus-information-and-resources-for-travelers

2023-2024 SEASON SITE



