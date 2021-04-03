Chuck Schumer Promotes 'Save Our Stages' at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls

The theatre is planning to welcome families back sometime this month with movies.

Apr. 3, 2021  
Chuck Schumer Promotes 'Save Our Stages' at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to Warren County Friday to promote the Save Our Stages program and the American Rescue Plan at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls, Spectrum News reports.

"The sooner we can get these [arts venues] back on their feet and open, the better it will be," Schumer said.

Next week, Executive Director Emily Murphy will be applying for a grant through the Save Our Stages program. The $1.9 trillion package is providing $12.4 million for Warren County and $11.8 million for Washington County.

"We have incredible supporters, donors, sponsors that really showed up for us in an impossible time," Murphy said.

The theatre is planning to welcome families back sometime this month with movies, with the future goal of hosting dances recitals, plays, and other events.

Read more on Spectrum News.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
BroadwayWorld Hoodie
Scenery Bags - Beautiful Broadway Necklace
Broadway Mug

Related Articles View More Central New York Stories
Syracuse Man Taken Into Custody After Being Convicted of Attacking an Actress in 2019 Photo

Syracuse Man Taken Into Custody After Being Convicted of Attacking an Actress in 2019

The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summe Photo

The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summer

Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser Photo

Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser

Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS Photo

Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Syracuse Man Taken Into Custody After Being Convicted of Attacking an Actress in 2019
  • The Hangar Theatre Company Presents Outdoor KIDDSTUFF Shows For Young Audiences This Summer
  • Kitchen Theatre Company Gears Up For Its Third Annual LIP SINK Spring Fundraiser
  • Local Arts Groups Team Up for MUSIC BOX OF MEALS