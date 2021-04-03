Chuck Schumer Promotes 'Save Our Stages' at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer came to Warren County Friday to promote the Save Our Stages program and the American Rescue Plan at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls, Spectrum News reports.

"The sooner we can get these [arts venues] back on their feet and open, the better it will be," Schumer said.

Next week, Executive Director Emily Murphy will be applying for a grant through the Save Our Stages program. The $1.9 trillion package is providing $12.4 million for Warren County and $11.8 million for Washington County.

"We have incredible supporters, donors, sponsors that really showed up for us in an impossible time," Murphy said.

The theatre is planning to welcome families back sometime this month with movies, with the future goal of hosting dances recitals, plays, and other events.

