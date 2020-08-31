Christopher Carter Sanderson Presents MACBETH
Tune in beginning Monday, September 14th.
Christopher Carter Sanderson, Gorilla Rep NYC founding artistic and producing director, will be presenting his new media feature - an uncut close-up macbeth - at a special preview at Hamilton College. The film, which stars TV's Leajato Robinson, will be screening for classes and subscription holders as part of Hamilton University's fall semester. Macbeth, is a co-production of NYC's beloved gorilla rep theater company, baroness films, and willy, nilly & pell-mell llc. Macbeth's unique presentation brings the excitement, intrigue, murder and poetry of Shakespeare's Macbeth and Sanderson's legendary, long-running, uncut theatrical interpretation.
exclusive preview screenings for hamilton college students and
Subscribers Only:
Monday, Sept 14 at 7 pm
Wednesday, Sept 16 at 7 pm
Friday, Sept 18 at 7 pm
Sunday, Sept 20 at 2 pm
Running Time: 110 minutes.
macbeth
A christopher carter sanderson film
Edited by lisa baron/baroness films
Original score by phil kadet
cast (in order of appearance):
Witch One - Lynda Kennedy
Witch Two - John Peterson
Witch Three - Katelynn Kennedy Staggs
Duncan -tim I. Moore
Malcolm - Dan Chen
Ross/lord -bruce Barton
Macbeth - Leajato Robinson
Banquo - Jonathan Reed Wexler
Angus/siward - Gregory Adair
Lady Macbeth -meaghan Bloom Fluitt
Messenger One/ Attendant/ Servant (To Lady Macbeth)/ Messenger Two/ Servant (Of Macbeth)/seyton (Butler To Macbeth)/another Messenger -spencer Ventresca
Fleance -milena Kenin
Porter -al Twanmo
Donalbain - Caleb Kenin
Macduff Sean Kenin
Lennox -rit Weaver
Old Man -mark Greenfield
First Murderer - Tom Staggs
Second Murderer - Joel Lipson
Third Murderer -anna Palmieri
Hecate -rohana Kenin
Apparitons Chorus -andre
Mistier
Lady Macduff -marnye Young
Macduff's Son -marlena Vega
Macduff's Yougest Child Max - Kadet Sanderson
Doctor Of Theology -meredith Kadet Sanderson
Waiting-gentlewoma -n Greta Boeringer
Doctor Of Physic -daniel Dresner
Captain Mentaithness -marc Palmieri
Young Siward -lambros Alamond