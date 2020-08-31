Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Christopher Carter Sanderson Presents MACBETH

Tune in beginning Monday, September 14th.

Aug. 31, 2020  
Christopher Carter Sanderson, Gorilla Rep NYC founding artistic and producing director, will be presenting his new media feature - an uncut close-up macbeth - at a special preview at Hamilton College. The film, which stars TV's Leajato Robinson, will be screening for classes and subscription holders as part of Hamilton University's fall semester. Macbeth, is a co-production of NYC's beloved gorilla rep theater company, baroness films, and willy, nilly & pell-mell llc. Macbeth's unique presentation brings the excitement, intrigue, murder and poetry of Shakespeare's Macbeth and Sanderson's legendary, long-running, uncut theatrical interpretation.
exclusive preview screenings for hamilton college students and

Subscribers Only:

Monday, Sept 14 at 7 pm
Wednesday, Sept 16 at 7 pm
Friday, Sept 18 at 7 pm
Sunday, Sept 20 at 2 pm


Running Time: 110 minutes.

macbeth
A christopher carter sanderson film
Edited by lisa baron/baroness films
Original score by phil kadet


cast (in order of appearance):


Witch One - Lynda Kennedy
Witch Two - John Peterson
Witch Three - Katelynn Kennedy Staggs
Duncan -tim I. Moore
Malcolm - Dan Chen
Ross/lord -bruce Barton
Macbeth - Leajato Robinson
Banquo - Jonathan Reed Wexler
Angus/siward - Gregory Adair
Lady Macbeth -meaghan Bloom Fluitt
Messenger One/ Attendant/ Servant (To Lady Macbeth)/ Messenger Two/ Servant (Of Macbeth)/seyton (Butler To Macbeth)/another Messenger -spencer Ventresca
Fleance -milena Kenin
Porter -al Twanmo
Donalbain - Caleb Kenin
Macduff Sean Kenin
Lennox -rit Weaver
Old Man -mark Greenfield
First Murderer - Tom Staggs
Second Murderer - Joel Lipson
Third Murderer -anna Palmieri
Hecate -rohana Kenin
Apparitons Chorus -andre
Mistier
Lady Macduff -marnye Young
Macduff's Son -marlena Vega
Macduff's Yougest Child Max - Kadet Sanderson
Doctor Of Theology -meredith Kadet Sanderson
Waiting-gentlewoma -n Greta Boeringer
Doctor Of Physic -daniel Dresner
Captain Mentaithness -marc Palmieri
Young Siward -lambros Alamond


