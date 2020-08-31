Tune in beginning Monday, September 14th.

Christopher Carter Sanderson, Gorilla Rep NYC founding artistic and producing director, will be presenting his new media feature - an uncut close-up macbeth - at a special preview at Hamilton College. The film, which stars TV's Leajato Robinson, will be screening for classes and subscription holders as part of Hamilton University's fall semester. Macbeth, is a co-production of NYC's beloved gorilla rep theater company, baroness films, and willy, nilly & pell-mell llc. Macbeth's unique presentation brings the excitement, intrigue, murder and poetry of Shakespeare's Macbeth and Sanderson's legendary, long-running, uncut theatrical interpretation.

exclusive preview screenings for hamilton college students and

Subscribers Only:

Monday, Sept 14 at 7 pm

Wednesday, Sept 16 at 7 pm

Friday, Sept 18 at 7 pm

Sunday, Sept 20 at 2 pm



Running Time: 110 minutes.

macbeth

A christopher carter sanderson film

Edited by lisa baron/baroness films

Original score by phil kadet



cast (in order of appearance):



Witch One - Lynda Kennedy

Witch Two - John Peterson

Witch Three - Katelynn Kennedy Staggs

Duncan -tim I. Moore

Malcolm - Dan Chen

Ross/lord -bruce Barton

Macbeth - Leajato Robinson

Banquo - Jonathan Reed Wexler

Angus/siward - Gregory Adair

Lady Macbeth -meaghan Bloom Fluitt

Messenger One/ Attendant/ Servant (To Lady Macbeth)/ Messenger Two/ Servant (Of Macbeth)/seyton (Butler To Macbeth)/another Messenger -spencer Ventresca

Fleance -milena Kenin

Porter -al Twanmo

Donalbain - Caleb Kenin

Macduff Sean Kenin

Lennox -rit Weaver

Old Man -mark Greenfield

First Murderer - Tom Staggs

Second Murderer - Joel Lipson

Third Murderer -anna Palmieri

Hecate -rohana Kenin

Apparitons Chorus -andre

Mistier

Lady Macduff -marnye Young

Macduff's Son -marlena Vega

Macduff's Yougest Child Max - Kadet Sanderson

Doctor Of Theology -meredith Kadet Sanderson

Waiting-gentlewoma -n Greta Boeringer

Doctor Of Physic -daniel Dresner

Captain Mentaithness -marc Palmieri

Young Siward -lambros Alamond

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You