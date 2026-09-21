Chenango River Theatre Seeks New Managing Director
The nonprofit Equity theatre will have founding director Bill Lelbach serve as interim managing director during the search.
Chenango River Theatre has launched a national search for a new Managing Director as the theatre heads into its 21st Season. The new Managing Director will work alongside current Artistic Director Andrew Kahl to oversee the theatre's continued growth and development.
Applications are being accepted through mid-October, with a goal of selecting finalists for the position by the end of October. CRT's Board of Directors hopes to have the new Managing Director in place by the end of the year.
The company's current Executive Director, Paige Tripp, announced her plans to step down from the position earlier this summer to spend more time with her family. Tripp will remain with the theatre through the end of the current season and will then consult as needed to help ensure a smooth transition.
Beginning in October, CRT's founding Artistic & Managing Director, Bill Lelbach, will serve as an Interim Managing Director until a permanent successor is selected. Lelbach will work closely with Kahl to review applications and recommend finalists to the Board of Directors.
Founded in 2007, Chenango River Theatre is the Binghamton area's only fully professional nonprofit Equity theatre and the largest producing arts organization in Chenango County. With a season running from May through October, the 99-seat theatre presents four Main Stage Productions each season along with a series of One Night Stands, bringing professional theatre to audiences throughout the Southern Tier and surrounding region.
The Managing Director position offers an opportunity to lead an established professional theatre as it begins its third decade of producing live theatre in the region. The national search is being conducted through professional arts and theatre networks, but CRT is also encouraging qualified candidates from the local and regional community to apply.
For a complete job description, application instructions, and additional information about the position, visit www.chenangorivertheatre.org.
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