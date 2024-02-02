Chenango River Theatre Reveals Their 2024 Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Feb. 02, 2024

The greater Binghamton area's only professional, non-profit Equity theatre, Chenango River Theatre, under the direction of Producing Artistic Director Zach Curtis will open their 2024 season on May 24.  Leading off the season is the Tony-Award winning period farce Boeing Boeing by Marc Camoletti.  Next will follow Ruthless! (the stage mother of all musicals), and then Picasso at the Lapin Agile by famed comedian Steve Martin.  The season concludes with a world premiere adaptation of Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

 

Performances for all shows will be Thursday-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m matinees on Sundays.

 

The entire 2024 Season is sponsored by Fred & Sandra Weitsman and Pete & Karen Raymond

 

BOEING BOEING, by Marc Camoletti, translated by Beverly Cross and Francis Evans

May 24 – June 8, Directed by Drew Kahl, (Oneonta, NY)   

Meet Bernard, a suave and successful bachelor living in Paris, juggling not one, not two, but three glamorous fiancées – each a beautiful flight attendant at a different airline. However, his perfectly orchestrated life takes a nose-dive when an unexpected twist in the flight schedules brings all three fiancées together at his apartment on the same day!

 

RUTHLESS!, By Joel Paley and Marvin Laird

July 5 - 28, Directed by Kory Yamada (Minneapolis, MN)

Beautiful and talented eight-year-old Tina Denmark will do anything to play the lead in the school play. Absolutely anything. The question is... Where does such remarkable talent and unstoppable ambition come from? The answer may shock you when you see this award-winning Stage Mother of all musicals!

 

PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE by Steve Martin

August 23 – Sept. 8, Directed by Zach Curtis (Producing Artistic Director, CRT)

Paris, 1904. The Lapin Agile. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century, made all the more interesting by a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes.

 

 

MACBETH by William Shakespeare, in a new adaptation by Craig Johnson

October 4-20, Directed by Craig Johnson (Minneapolis, MN)

Follow the journey of Macbeth, a valiant Scottish general, whose encounter with three mysterious witches propels him into a tumultuous quest for power. Seduced by the prophesied promise of kingship, Macbeth and his wife, Lady Macbeth, descend into a spiral of betrayal, murder, and madness.

 

Season tickets are available starting April 1 using any credit card online at Click Here. Individual tickets to specific shows, as well as the One Night Stand Series, will go on sale April 22.  Season tickets can also be purchased by calling the box office starting April 3:  607-656-8499.




