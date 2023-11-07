Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December

The show promises to deliver a bewitching blend of dark humor, catchy tunes, and eerie charm that will leave audiences captivated from start to finish.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December

Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December

The Salem Central School Drama Club is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of "The Addams Family," a musical featuring a stellar cast of exceptionally talented 7th-12th grade performers. The show promises to deliver a bewitching blend of dark humor, catchy tunes, and eerie charm that will leave audiences captivated from start to finish.

Leading the cast are Luke Miner as Gomez and Anna Maxwell as Morticia, bringing to life the iconic and enigmatic Addams parents. Magnolia Hoge takes on the role of Wednesday, while Socrates Fronhofer II portrays Lucas, the love interest that causes quite a stir in the Addams household. Reagan Jackson embodies Alice, the not-so-normal mother of Lucas, and Mason Hayward portrays Mal, Lucas' uptight father.

Uta Nagai brings a comedic and quirky twist to the character of Fester, while Lucas Nolan embodies the mischievous Pugsley. Meredith Barrett takes on the role of the eccentric Grandma, and Hunter Kenyon towers as the silent-yet-imposing Lurch. Rounding out the main cast is Cameron Gilles as The Moon, providing a celestial touch to the proceedings.

The ensemble cast adds depth and flair to the production, with Trudy Keith as the Conquistador, Jack Erbe as the Caveman, Ben Ridler as the Soldier, Sophia Shaw as the Saloon Girl, Mahi Bardia as the Flight Attendant, Riley Gallagher as the Gambler, Ava Holmes as the Bride, Lucianna Eldridge as the Puritan, and Kennedy Jackson as the Flapper.

The stage will come alive with the haunting presence of the Ancestors, played by Jacob Armstrong, Taytum Chamberlain, Austin Coburn, Ryan Coburn, Liam Donaldson, Owen Eddy, Annabelle Haight, Landon Hale, Oliver Hickland, Ava Holmes, Jaxsen Hunt, Savannah Kenyon, Theo LeBlanc, Oksana O'Brien, William Ridler, Charlotte Rishell, Henry Rishell, Sam Russo, Madison Snow, Conteya Starteri, Kyla Tellstone, Breanna Vincent, Addyson Wadsworth, Phoenyx Watkins, Denali Wilbur, and Sam Woffenden.

The production is directed by Mr. Zachary Eastman, with music direction by Ms. Iris Rogers and Ms. Taylor Grupinski, choreography by Miss Susi Thomas, and costume design by Mrs. Amy Frolish. The production is supported by a number of additional staff, students and parent volunteers. 

"The Addams Family" promises an enchanting evening of macabre fun for audiences of all ages. With its stellar cast, eerie ambiance, and unforgettable musical numbers, this production is set to be a highlight of the theatrical season. 

Tickets are affordably priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens and will be available at the door. Don't miss the chance to experience this creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky show. Performances will be held on Friday, December 1st at 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM.



RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Cast Set for Third Annual SNOW BUSINESS Production at Fort Salem Theater Photo
Cast Set for Third Annual SNOW BUSINESS Production at Fort Salem Theater

Fort Salem Theater has announced the cast for the 3rd annual holiday spectacular, 'There's (Still Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business,' set to take the stage from December 8th to 10th, 2023.

2
Single Tickets On Sale This Week For SWEAT and THREE MOTHERS at Capital Repertory Theatre Photo
Single Tickets On Sale This Week For SWEAT and THREE MOTHERS at Capital Repertory Theatre

Single tickets for “Sweat” by Lynn Nottage and the world premiere of “Three Mothers” by Ajene D. Washington will be on sale for theREP Thursday, Nov. 9.

3
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tickets On Sale This Week Photo
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tickets On Sale This Week

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR will come to Schenectady from April 5 to April 7. The 2017 Olivier awarding-winning production from Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes on sale to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 9.

4
Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preserva Photo
Jim Brickman, Judy Collins & More to Kick Off the Holiday Season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs

Jim Brickman, Judy Collins, and other holiday favorites are set to kick off the holiday season at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs. Don't miss out on these festive shows! Tickets available at the Box Office or online.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Video
First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy Video
Amber Ardolino Cuddles Up with Her Broadway Pets, Piper & Ziggy
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater Video
Reneé Rapp Performs 'Snow Angel' In the MEAN GIRLS Theater
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker VIDEOS
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland in Central New York Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland
Turning Stone Resort Casino (12/07-12/07)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Central New York Annie (Non-Equity)
Proctor's Theatre (1/09-1/14)
Girl From the North Country in Central New York Girl From the North Country
Proctor's Theatre (12/05-12/10)
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical in Central New York Moulin Rouge! The Musical
West Herr Auditorium Theatre (11/07-11/19)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You