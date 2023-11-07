Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December

The Salem Central School Drama Club is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of "The Addams Family," a musical featuring a stellar cast of exceptionally talented 7th-12th grade performers. The show promises to deliver a bewitching blend of dark humor, catchy tunes, and eerie charm that will leave audiences captivated from start to finish.

Leading the cast are Luke Miner as Gomez and Anna Maxwell as Morticia, bringing to life the iconic and enigmatic Addams parents. Magnolia Hoge takes on the role of Wednesday, while Socrates Fronhofer II portrays Lucas, the love interest that causes quite a stir in the Addams household. Reagan Jackson embodies Alice, the not-so-normal mother of Lucas, and Mason Hayward portrays Mal, Lucas' uptight father.

Uta Nagai brings a comedic and quirky twist to the character of Fester, while Lucas Nolan embodies the mischievous Pugsley. Meredith Barrett takes on the role of the eccentric Grandma, and Hunter Kenyon towers as the silent-yet-imposing Lurch. Rounding out the main cast is Cameron Gilles as The Moon, providing a celestial touch to the proceedings.

The ensemble cast adds depth and flair to the production, with Trudy Keith as the Conquistador, Jack Erbe as the Caveman, Ben Ridler as the Soldier, Sophia Shaw as the Saloon Girl, Mahi Bardia as the Flight Attendant, Riley Gallagher as the Gambler, Ava Holmes as the Bride, Lucianna Eldridge as the Puritan, and Kennedy Jackson as the Flapper.

The stage will come alive with the haunting presence of the Ancestors, played by Jacob Armstrong, Taytum Chamberlain, Austin Coburn, Ryan Coburn, Liam Donaldson, Owen Eddy, Annabelle Haight, Landon Hale, Oliver Hickland, Ava Holmes, Jaxsen Hunt, Savannah Kenyon, Theo LeBlanc, Oksana O'Brien, William Ridler, Charlotte Rishell, Henry Rishell, Sam Russo, Madison Snow, Conteya Starteri, Kyla Tellstone, Breanna Vincent, Addyson Wadsworth, Phoenyx Watkins, Denali Wilbur, and Sam Woffenden.

The production is directed by Mr. Zachary Eastman, with music direction by Ms. Iris Rogers and Ms. Taylor Grupinski, choreography by Miss Susi Thomas, and costume design by Mrs. Amy Frolish. The production is supported by a number of additional staff, students and parent volunteers.

"The Addams Family" promises an enchanting evening of macabre fun for audiences of all ages. With its stellar cast, eerie ambiance, and unforgettable musical numbers, this production is set to be a highlight of the theatrical season.

Tickets are affordably priced at $10 for adults and $5 for students/senior citizens and will be available at the door. Don't miss the chance to experience this creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky show. Performances will be held on Friday, December 1st at 7:00 PM, Saturday, December 2nd at 7:00 PM, and Sunday, December 3rd at 2:00 PM.