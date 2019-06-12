Celebrated Storytellers To Appear At STORYSTAGE: PROSE(E) OF PRIDE, June 29

Some of the region's most masterful raconteurs will share true personal tales of struggle, laughter, loss, and triumph on their way to celebrating Pride during StoryStage: Pros(e) of Pride at Philipsburg Manor on Saturday, June 29, at 7pm.

The evening, which will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the launch of the modern LGBT+ rights movement, features an all-star lineup including Moth champions, RISK! regulars, and celebrated authors. Stepping up to the mic will be Kevin Allison, host and founder of the RISK! show and podcast, Donna Minkowitz, author of Growing Up Golem and winner of a GLAAD Media Award, Calvin S. Cato, named one of the top "Queer Comics of Color to Watch" by Time Out New York, and Colin Wilhm, Moth StorySLAM champ and producer of Catfish and the Peabody- and Emmy Award-winning documentary The Jinx.

Beer, wine, and pies will be available for purchase. Seating is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance at hudsonvalley.org. Admission is $25. Doors open at 7pm and the event begins at 8pm. Recommended for ages 18 and up.

StoryStage is co-produced by Historic Hudson Valley with Pros(e) of Pie, a monthly storytelling series combining true stories and tempting pies.

More About Philipsburg Manor

In 1750 Philipsburg Manor was home to 23 enslaved individuals known to have lived and labored there. It is the country's only living history museum that focuses on the history of northern slavery.

Philipsburg Manor is at 381 North Broadway (Route 9) in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., two miles north of the Tappan Zee Bridge. Information: 914-366-6900, www.hudsonvalley.org.







