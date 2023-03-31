Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre Voted 'Best In Greene County' For The Fifth Consecutive Year

On the evening of Friday, March 24, over 200 attendees gathered at The Wire event center in Coxsackie to discover which businesses and organizations had been voted "Best of Greene County" in each of 60 categories in Arts & Entertainment, Community, Food & Drink, Services, and Shopping. And for the fifth consecutive year (every year since the awards were established by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce and The Daily Mail in 2019), Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre has been named "Best Theatre/Performance Space".

"We were, as always, delighted and humbled to receive this honor, just as we're launching performances at our theatre this year," says Bridge Street Artistic and Managing Director John Sowle. "It gives us a tremendous boost as we enter the final phase of Season ticket sales and start rehearsals for the first of our five-show subscription season."

Additionally, and for the first time ever, Bridge Street Theatre has broken through as one of the five finalists in Chronogram Magazine's "Chronogrammies" for Best "Live Theatre Venue" in the entire Hudson Valley. "I think Greene County has always been viewed as something of the red-haired stepchild of our region. Still, over the course of the past decade, it's been steadily gaining a reputation as a genuine Arts hub for the area, and we like to think that our little space led the way," says Bridge Street co-founder Steven Patterson. "Let's show the rest of the Hudson Valley that Greene County has truly arrived!" Voting for the "Chronogrammies" begins on April 1, runs until May 15, and the winners will be announced in Chronogram's July issue. Visit www.chronogram.com/hudsonvalley/Chronogrammies/Page#// to learn more about the awards, the nominees, and how you can vote for your favorites.

And to discover just why Bridge Street Theatre is so consistently recognized as one of the finest small theatres in the region, why not purchase a 2023 Season Subscription? Five adventurous and entertaining productions presented between April and November - the world premiere of Eric Hissom's hilarious "Rude Mechanics", Hannah Moscovitch's gripping "East of Berlin", The East Coast premiere of Walton Beacham's "I Am Barbie", Tennessee Williams' classic "The Glass Menagerie", and Lanford Wilson's little-known "Sympathetic Magic" - plus substantial ticket discounts on virtually every other event (and there are plenty of them) the theatre presents during the year and special offers from a host of local businesses when you present your subscriber card. At only $125.00, it's the best entertainment bargain around. Visit BridgeStreetTheatre.org to learn more and purchase your Season Pass now!