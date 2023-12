Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre Receives $25,000 Grant From the New York State Council on the Arts

Catskill's Bridge Street Theatre has received a grant award totaling $25,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts

(NYSCA) to support its work in the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Through New York State's continued investment in arts and culture, NYSCA has awarded over $80 million since Spring 2023 to over 1,500 artists and organizations across the state.

“As so many live theatres struggle to surmount the challenges of the pandemic years, this vote of confidence in the work we're doing in our community and on our stages definitely gives our spirits a boost,” says John Sowle, Bridge Street Theatre's Artistic and Managing Director. “This grant will help make so many things possible for us and our audiences in the coming year.”

During 2023, Bridge Street Theatre presented five major stage productions (the world premiere of Eric Hissom's “Rude Mechanics”, Hannah Moscovitch's “East of Berlin”, Walton Beacham's “I Am Barbie”, Tennessee Williams' “The Glass Menagerie”, and Lanford Wilson's “Sympathetic Magic”), a four-weekend solo performance festival in March, and its annual all-student summer musical, “Monty Python's Spamalot”, along with numerous other arts and community events.

The theatre was also awarded “Outstanding Production of a Play” honors (in a tie with Shakespeare & Company's production of August Wilson's “Fences”) by the Berkshire Theatre Critics Association for “East of Berlin”, was named “Not-For-Profit Business of the Year” by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, was First Runner up for a Chronogrammie in the “Live Theater Venue” category, and, for the fifth consecutive year, won “Best Theatre/Performance Space” at the annual Best of Greene County Awards.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Research confirms what we've always known here in New York: arts and culture are a powerhouse, with a staggering return on investment for our economy and our communities. Nonprofit arts and culture organizations and their audiences generated $151.7 billion in economic activity nationwide in 2022 and New York's unparalleled arts and culture sector is leading the way to benefit our residents, our students and our visitors every day. I commend these grantees on their achievements and look forward to their contributions in the coming year."

NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls added, “Thanks to the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and our Legislature, NYSCA is so proud to support the work of organizations and artists from all across New York. Spanning the entire breadth of the arts and culture sector – from world-renowned performers to after-school programs, from long established museums to community arts collectives – these organizations and artists together are a powerful driver of health, tourism, economy and education for our residents and visitors. On behalf of Council and staff, congratulations to Bridge Street Theatre and thank you for your perseverance, your creativity and your tireless service to New York State.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State's arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award $127 million in FY 2024. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson

Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts