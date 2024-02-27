Casts Set for Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival 2024 Season

The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival has revealed the casts for their 2024 repertory Season.



The World Premiere of Medea: Re-Versed, by longtime HVSF company member Luis Quintero (Love’s Labor’s Lost), adapted from Euripides, and co-conceived and directed by Nathan Winkelstein (Seascape), in a co-production with Red Bull Theater and Bedlam will begin on June 11, with opening night set for Friday June 21 for a run through September 2. The production will then transfer to the Frank Shiner Theater at Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in Manhattan and will run September 12 to October 15, 2024.



The cast for Medea: Re-Versed will include Melissa Mahoney, Mark Martin, Jacob Ming-Trent, Luis Quintero, Stephen Michael Spencer, and Sarin Monae West, with additional casting to be announced.



Medea: Re-Versed will feature costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Matt Otto, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Mark Martin serves as music director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.



An ice-cold, high-octane adaptation of Euripides' play written in battle rap verse, this brand-new hip-hop version of Medea sheds contemporary light on the classic tragedy of family, power, and revenge - as stunning today as it was two thousand years ago. Quintero’s version of the story reignites the sacred rage of our ancestors and illuminates in the most human terms the extraordinary lengths that some people will travel to even the scales of justice.



Medea: Re-Versed was originally commissioned and developed by Red Bull Theater.





The World Premiere of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, by Heidi Armbruster (Mrs. Christie), adapted from Agatha Christie, and directed by Ryan Quinn (The Tempest at HVSF) will begin on June 13, with opening night set for Wednesday June 26 for a run through September 1.



The cast for The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will include Melissa Mahoney, Sean McNall, Travis Raeburn, Kurt Rhoads, Malika Samuel, and Nance Williamson, with additional casting to be announced.



The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will feature costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Lucrecia Briceño, sound design and compositions by Matt Otto, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Susannah Millonzi serves as movement director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Daniel Vaughn is the stage manager.



The murder of Roger Ackroyd sends shockwaves through the tight-knit community of King’s Abbot, a drowsy village now awash with suspicion and secrecy. Not to fear -- a certain mustachioed Belgian detective is on the case! This highly theatrical adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1926 masterpiece delves deep into the human psyche's intricate dance with truth and deception, re-inventing the pleasures of the theatrical whodunnit with HVSF’s signature playful and freewheeling style.





By The Queen, by Whitney White (Macbeth in Stride), adapted from William Shakespeare’s Henry VI and Richard III, and directed by Shana Cooper (The Taming of the Shrew at HVSF) will begin on June 15, with opening night set for Saturday June 29, and a run through August 31.



The cast for By The Queen will include Jacob Ming-Trent, Luis Quintero, Travis Raeburn, Malika Samuel, Stephen Michael Spencer, Sarin Monae West, and Nance Williamson, with additional casting to be announced.



By The Queen will feature costume design by An-lin Dauber, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design and composition by Lee Kinney, and properties by Buffy Cardoza. Tiffany Rachelle Stewart serves as movement director, Alithea Phillips is the voice and dialect coach, and Janelle Caso is the stage manager.



Experience Shakespeare’s story of the War of the Roses through the lens of Queen Margaret, the ultimate survivor in a country coming apart at the seams. Part disco party, part riotous post-mortem on a life lived to the fullest, By The Queen puts one brilliant woman at center stage, and the light and heat given off by her stories of resistance and resilience will make you want to call the queens in your own life – your mother, your grandmother, your sister, or your daughter – and ask, “What was it like for YOU?”



By The Queen received its world premiere last year at Trinity Repertory in Providence, RI.



Casting for the season is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

How to Purchase Tickets



Tickets for the season will be available for members beginning on March 1, and for the general public beginning on March 12. This year, any ticket for any performance is $10 for audience members aged 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Tickets can be purchased at hvshakespeare.org.



HVSF will also produce an HVSF Educational Tour of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing directed by Kholoud Sawaf which will be available to regional middle and high schools from March 20 – April 28, 2024.



This will be HVSF’s third season on the grounds of its new home in Garrison, NY, using its pre-existing seasonal theater tent during the construction of a permanent open-air theater venue, slated to open in 2026. HVSF has engaged a team of experts including Jeanne Gang + Studio Gang, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, and Fisher Dachs Associates Theater Consultants to lead the design process of the performance space and surrounding campus. Now and into the future, HVSF audiences will continue to experience the company’s signature open-air productions and pre-show picnicking on the grounds.

