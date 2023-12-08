Caroga Arts Collective Unveils 2023 CLMF WinterFest Lineup

Join in for a winter celebration of music and arts!

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Caroga Arts Collective has revealed the lineup for the 2023 Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF) WinterFest. Spanning over four days, CLMF WinterFest will feature both beloved holiday classics and new favorites.

"For the past 4 years, CLMF WinterFest has brought acclaimed artists from the annual Caroga Lake Music Festival back to the region for a celebration of the holidays, music, and community," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder, Executive & Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "We are excited to gather once again for this beloved tradition, with an exciting mix of events that will offer something for everyone."

CLMF WinterFest will kick off on December 13 with "Holiday Harmonies: An Evening with Rich Saunders featuring Caroga Arts Ensemble." On December 14, 15, and 16, CLMF musicians will perform holiday classics, bringing the works of Tchaikovsky the Nutcracker, Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf (narrated by Stanley Bojarski), Bach, Schumann, Mendelssohn, and more to venues across the region.

The full schedule of events, taking place from December 13-December 16, includes:

To buy tickets or learn more information about the CLMF WinterFest musicians, please visit Click Here

ABOUT CAROGA ARTS

The mission of Caroga Arts Collective is to reimagine the Caroga experience through the power of the arts.

In 2012, Kyle Price invited friends to his grandmother's house on Caroga Lake, where they presented a week of free concerts, ambitiously calling themselves the Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF). During the first five seasons, CLMF grew from one to five weeks, presenting concerts at a variety of local venues. In 2016, to accommodate the growth, the organization gained 501(c)(3) not-for-profit status as Caroga Arts Collective. Today, Caroga Arts presents over 50 performances and community events annually bringing world-class artists from various genres of music, visual art, poetry, and film to the Southern Adirondacks.


