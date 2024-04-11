Caroga Arts Collective Reveals 2024 Caroga Lake Music Festival Programming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Caroga Arts Collective has announced the lineup for Caroga Lake Music Festival (CLMF)'s 2024 summer season. This season, Caroga Arts will bring more than 150 artists from around the world to Caroga for 40 events spanning genres from funk, rock, pop to jazz, americana, classical and even comedy -- including notable artists Cory Wong, Sawyer Fredericks, Eddie Barbash, Alex Moffat, Henhouse Prowlers, and rising superstar Eddie Benjamin. In addition, over 100 Resident Artists from 24 states and 5 countries will be in residence across six weeks and perform major orchestral pieces like Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and Copland's Appalachian Spring, as well as prominent solo and chamber works.

"Each summer, it's a joy to bring artists, audiences and communities together for concerts, events and memories along the lake. It's hard to believe we started this 13 seasons ago when we were only teenagers and now those same artists are going on to win the Grammys, playing in Carnegie Hall and touring across the world. CLMF resides at the core of Caroga Arts mission to reimagine the Adirondack Experience through the power of the arts," said Kyle Barrett Price, Founder, Executive and Artistic Director of the Caroga Arts Collective. "By showcasing a diverse group of artists ranging across genres, generations, and geographies, we are confident this year's lineup features something for everyone."

Performing at CLMF for the first time this year are '80s rock band Generation Radio (featuring former members of Chicago, Rascal Flatts, and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), Americana/country group The Mallett Brothers Band, and jazz vocalist Shayna Steele. Other highlights will include:

-"Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue at 100," performed by Caroga Arts Ensemble and conducted by Grammy winner David Alan Miller, with Kevin Cole on piano

-The return of the free Kids Carousel Concert series including a performance of Louie the Loon, back by popular demand

-Bridging art forms together, CLMF will feature special performances by The Queen's Cartoonists and collaborations with Running Wild Media and Utica Dance

-Multi-instrumentalist and musical prodigy Eddie Benjamin, who toured with superstar Justin Bieber, collaborates with Caroga Arts Ensemble

-"Tribute Night: Eagles meets AC/DC," with Live Wire AC/DC Tribute and Epic Eagles

The majority of CLMF concerts will once again be held at Sherman's Park, the historic and much-loved former amusement park in Caroga Lake, NY. With a lakeside pavilion and classic dance hall, Sherman's Park is an idyllic backdrop for the season's performances and community events. Caroga Arts is proud to welcome concert goers of all ages to ride the George and Ruth Abdella Carousel before every CLMF concert at Sherman's Park. Throughout the season, CLMF resident artists will also perform at partnering venues and festivals across the region as part of CLMF on Tour performances.

In Fall of 2023, Caroga Arts launched the String Project & Arts Collaborative Education (SPACE) program in Wheelerville and Johnstown schools. This groundbreaking initiative aims to deliver accessible music lessons and mentorship opportunities to students in schools where the offerings are not otherwise provided in their music programs. This summer marks another milestone for Caroga Arts as they introduce the SPACE Summer Camp, previously recognized as the CLMF Lessons & Ensemble Program. The camp is designed to continue the momentum of providing individual and small group lessons throughout the summer, offering students the opportunity to learn from the esteemed Resident Artists.

"We are thrilled to provide returning and new engaging workshops for all ages and levels through the SPACE Summer Camp. Each summer, our education programs have proven to be a rewarding experience for all involved -- the Resident Artist instructors, our community of music students, and all attendees of our annual showcase," said Stephanie Price-Wong, Caroga Arts' Director of Education and Community Engagement. "As we expand arts education offerings to support our youngest students to our senior amateur musicians, the summer program remains a beloved tradition that allows us to build on our year-round resources and provide opportunities for musicians of all ages to hone their musical talents."

Discounted Season Passes are now available for purchase (as of 4/11/24) and tickets for individual performances will go on sale April 26, 2024.

All Caroga Arts presented events are FREE for children and students age 17 and below, excluding fundraising events.

To learn more about Caroga Arts, the 13th Caroga Lake Music Festival schedule and more, please visit https://carogaarts.org/.