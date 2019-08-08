Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute in Association with It's My Park Day Presents The AfriBembe Festival in East Harlem

Join the Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute (CCCADI) and My Park Day on Saturday, August 18th from 12 noon until 8:00 pm, for a Pan-African cultural festival that celebrates the artistry, musicality, and creative expressions of the African Diaspora.

Festival-goers will delight in a pan African food and artisan market, live music performances, a pop-up outdoor exhibition, street style fashion show, a host of art activities, and other surprises! We'll also feature DJ's bringing you the vibes from across the African Diaspora and beyond. Performances from AfroDomincano, Bohio Music, Chief Joseph Chatoyer Dance Company Retumba, Típica 73, DJ Laureano, and more!

Learn more here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-afribembe-festival-in-east-harlem-tickets-68194057261

AfroDominicano - This Latin band defines its music as Afro Caribbean soul, with a modern blend of Afro-beats, reggae, calypso, samba, funk and Dominican merengue tipico music.

Bohio Music - Consisting of vocalist Nyri Precil and guitarist Monvelyno, Bohio Music presents their own compositions infused with soulful jazz-inflected funky acoustic grooves, with Racine, Caribbean and African polyrhythms. The duo is on a joint mission to illuminate Haitian culture, and reflect the unique beauty of BOHIO, which means homeland and was the original name of the island of Haiti.

Charanga Tipica 73 - Building on the legacy established by the group Tipica 73 which was formed in 1972, Charanga Tipica 73, playing Cuban based music, is led by original members percussionist John "Dandy" Rodriguez, Jr. and pianist, arranger Sonny Bravo.

Chief Joseph Chatoyer Dance Company - The company is committed to showcasing the Garifuna culture with an educational experience that involves; Drumming, Singing and Dancing.

¡Retumba! - This a multi-ethnic music and dance ensemble from New York City interweaves traditional rhythms, beautiful ancient melodies, with its very own unique interpretation, ¡Retumba! bases its work on the music and dance of Africa, Europe, and its expressions in the Americas and the Caribbean: Puerto Rico, Cuba, The Dominican Republic, Mexico, and South America.

CCCADI is the foremost African Diaspora Cultural Arts Institution and Learning Center in New York. Since our founding in 1976 by Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, we have sought to preserve and present African Diaspora cultures; train the next generation of cultural leaders; and unite Diaspora communities by leveraging arts and culture as tools for social justice and change. Each of CCCADI's programs asserts the centrality and relevance of African, Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino culture. CCCADI carries out its mission through public art exhibitions, performances, educational programs, internships, fellowships, workshops, conferences, collaborations and international exchanges. For more info: www.cccadi.org.





