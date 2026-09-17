Caramoor to Present Holiday Performances and Classes Through January

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Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts will celebrate the holiday season with a lineup of concerts, classes, workshops, house tours and family activities running from November through January at the historic Rosen House in Katonah, New York.

Programming will include two performances of Christmas with Cantus, Holiday Rosen House Tours and Tea Musicales, wreath-making workshops for adults and children, a family gingerbread house decorating event and a new class presented through Caramoor's collaboration with Juilliard Extension. A January yoga series will follow the holiday programming.

Sacred Songs, Folk Roots: The Making of the Christmas Carol

Caramoor's holiday programming will begin November 19 from 6-8 p.m. with Sacred Songs, Folk Roots: The Making of the Christmas Carol, part of its new collaboration with Juilliard Extension.

Taught by Juilliard Extension Music Theory and Analysis Chair Patrick Kreeger, the class will trace the development of the Christmas carol from medieval European folk traditions through familiar holiday songs, including Veni Emmanuel, O Tannenbaum and Stille Nacht.

Rosen House Studio Nights: Winter Wreath-Making

On December 3 from 6:30-8 p.m., floral designer Abby Blatte will lead an adult wreath-making workshop using fresh flowers and greens.

The evening will begin with a self-guided visit to the West Corridor of the Rosen House before participants create their own wreaths. Materials will be provided.

Kids Crafts at Caramoor: Winter Wreath-Making

Blatte will lead a wreath-making workshop for children on December 5 from 10-11:30 a.m. Parents or guardians must remain for the duration of the class.

Christmas With Cantus

Cantus will bring Lessons and Carols for Our Time to Caramoor's Rosen House Concert Series on December 6, with performances at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The program combines traditional carols, music from around the world and poetry curated by author Michael Kleber-Diggs. Selections will include “Silent Night” and “I Saw Three Ships,” alongside works by Zanaida Robles, Kim André Arnesen, Sarah Quartel, Eric Whitacre and Taku Izumi.

Holiday Rosen House Tours

Holiday Rosen House Tours will be offered December 9-20 at 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. daily, with advance ticket purchase required.

The historic house will be decorated for the season using inspiration from the Rosen family archive, including the return of the Music Room Christmas tree alongside new decorations.

A Holiday Gift Shop featuring locally made artisan goods will also operate in Caramoor's Summer Dining Room from December 9-20.

Holiday Tea Musicales

Holiday Tea Musicales will take place at 2 p.m. from December 9-20 and will combine seasonal performances with tea service in the Music Room.

Performers will include vocalist Kimberley Hawkey with pianist Peter Yarin on December 9-11; mezzo-soprano Kate Morton with pianist Michele Wong on December 12, 13 and 15; tenor Nathan Romportl on December 16 and 17; and soprano Sophia Baete with pianist Francesco Barfoed on December 18-20. Reservations are required.

Gingerbread House Decorating for Families

Caramoor will partner with BreadsNBakes for a family gingerbread house decorating event on December 19 at 10 a.m.

Designed for children ages four and older accompanied by an adult, the event includes a visit to the decorated Rosen House followed by a hands-on decorating session. Each child will receive a pre-baked gingerbread house, decorating materials and a gingerbread figure to take home.

Yoga in the Music Room

Caramoor will begin the New Year with Yoga in the Music Room, held Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. throughout January. The sessions will feature gentle yoga practices focused on breath, alignment and mindfulness inside the Rosen House Music Room.

Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah. Tickets are available through Caramoor's website and by phone at 914-232-1252.

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