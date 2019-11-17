Cady Huffman Stars In MARGUERITE Astoria Performing Arts Center

Astoria Performing Arts Center (APAC) has launched their 2019-20 season with Tony award-winner actress Cady Huffman in the New York premiere of Marguerite, a new solo musical with book and lyrics by Anton Dudley, music by Michael Cooper and direction by APAC Artistic Director Dev Bondarin. The musical continues through November 23, 2019 at The Church of the Redeemer, 30-14 Crescent Street in Astoria, NY. Tickets on sale now at: www.apacny.org

Cady Huffman says: "I've never been so physically, emotionally, and spiritually challenged. Ever. It's 80 minutes of me as Marguerite Bourgeoys, fifteen songs, and a wonderful libretto by the courageous and adventurous Michael Cooper and Anton Dudley to tell the story of a 17th century nun in Montreal, beautifully and lovingly directed by Dev Bondarin and bravely produced by the Astoria Performing Arts Center in Astoria, Queens."

Listen to an audio exclusive of Cady performing "First Fruits," from Marguerite here: https://soundcloud.com/michaelcoopermusiclyrics/3-first-fruits-performed-by-cady-huffman-by-anton-dudley-and-michael-cooper

An inspiring story of love, inclusion, and living life without walls, Marguerite follows the life of Marguerite Bourgeoys, the first female saint of Canada, and celebrates the indomitable spirit of this fearless pioneer who stands today as a symbol of the power of a woman to change the world. Broadway's Cady Huffman brings the role of Marguerite to life in a way that only her singular voice and theatrical star power can. Canada will honor the 400th anniversary of Marguerite Bourgeoys' birth with a multi-event celebration in 2020.



APAC's production is the New York premiere of the musical, featuring music direction by Yan Li, arrangements and orchestrations by Joseph Trefler, lighting design by Stacey Boggs, costume design by Jennifer Jacob, sound design by Caroline Eng, ASM/wardrobe supervision by Dorothy Sherman, stage manager Natalie Jones, and cellist Alden Terry.

Astoria Performing Arts Center presents Marguerite

November 8 - 23, 2019 | Fridays at 8pm

Saturday at 3pm & 8pm | Monday at 7pm

The Church of the Redeemer, 30-14 Crescent Street, Astoria, NY 11102

APAC's 19th Season will continue with the New York premiere of Jump by Charly Evon Simpson in February 2020 followed by a revival of Man of La Mancha in May 2020.





