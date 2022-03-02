CRT Downtown Welcomes Adam Lee Decker and TRANSIT

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown is proud to present the acapella group TRANSIT lead by Cortland native and "American Idol" finalist Adam Lee Decker. This one-of-a-kind concert event is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 PM, and will be held at CRT Downtown, 24-26 Port Watson Street, Cortland. Admission is $30.00 per person; a beer/wine cash bar will be available. Tickets may be purchased by calling 800-427-6160, visiting the box office, or online at CortlandRep.org.

TRANSIT is a 4-person acapella group which blends the amazing vocal talents of singers who have been involved in the vocal music scene for more than 10 years. As they perform completely using their own voices with no instrumentation, this concert is sure to surprise anyone who has not experienced acapella singing in person and will amaze those who have. As leader of this group, Adam Lee Decker's love affair with music started at home in Cortland. Following graduation, when he was lead singer for the rock band The Fault Line, the group sailed to the top of America's Got Talent. Next Adam, as a solo, took on American Idol. Though he just missed grabbing the brass ring, he went on to re-energize the group Spaceship Days, earning them a Grammy nod. Nowadays, Adam also sings with his own group "The Adam Lee Decker Trio" who performed last summer on CRT's outdoor stage, to two sold out concerts.

Proof of vaccination and photo IDs are required for this concert. Facial masks are requested when moving around the building (the lobby, rest rooms and at the bar) and are encouraged while seated.

For more information, please visit CortlandRep.org. Winter/Spring Box Office hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 4:00, and on Saturdays from noon through closing when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets for the summer season of productions at the Little York Pavilion will go on sale May 23.