CRT Downtown Proudly Presents TWO ON TAP

On Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 PM, CRT Downtown proudly presents the all-singing-and-dancing duo TWO ON TAP. Broadway and Radio City Music Hall performers Melissa Giattino and Ron DeStefano pay tribute to the Great American Songbook and classic song-and-dance in the style of Fred and Ginger, and July and Mickey, in this fun, lively, and fast-paced show. Featuring timeless songs like I Got Rhythm, Yes Sir, That's My Baby, Sing, Sing, Sing and L-O-V-E, Two on Tap uses fresh, original choreography to show how classic tap still endures and entertains. It's a truly unique experience for all ages.

Melissa Giattino began her professional performing career at the age of 17 in the National Tour of A Chorus Line. She appeared in the revival of Show Boat on London's West End, and made her Broadway debut in the revival of 42nd Street. She has been featured as a member of the most well-known kick-line in history, the Radio City Rockettes, and has assisted some of the most famous tap choreographers in the business, including Tony Award winner Danny Daniels and Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner. As an actor, she has starred in the title role in the International Tour of Peter Pan, Fanny Brice in Funny Girl, and Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun.

Ron DeStefano graduated from Florida State University and shortly after made his international debut in the musical Evita. He has performed at some of the most historic and well-reputed venues in the US, including Lincoln Center (Babes in Toyland), Goodspeed Opera House (No, No, Nanette) and the Paper Mill Playhouse (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella). Mr. DeStefano appeared opposite Academy Award nominee Theodore Bikel in the Broadway Tour of Fiddler on the Roof, and he has lent his lyric tenor to many shows including 42nd Street, Anything Goes, and Sugar Babies. He received the coveted Back Stage Bistro Award for his cabaret work and has multiple studio recordings to his credit, including his most recent release Where Is Love.

Educational outreach and helping to create "tomorrow's audience" are an important part of "Two on Tap's" mission, and Ron and Melissa lead school and community programs in conjunction with their performances. Audition workshops for aspiring high-school theatre performers, talkbacks with youngsters on the history and evolution of tap dancing and teaching a Tea for Two routine have sparked renewed interest in what some had considered a "lost" art form. In fact, at this one-night-only performance, some of Cortland's own young tappers will join Melissa and Ron on stage to strut their stuff.

Tickets for this unique performance are $20.00 each and are available by calling 800-427-6160 or by visiting CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in Cortland. Winter/Spring hours are Mon-Fri 9:00 - 5:00, and on Saturdays from noon - 7:30 when a performance is scheduled for that evening. Tickets are available online at CortlandRep.org, with a small service fee.





