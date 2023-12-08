CENTERstage Productions to Present CABARET This Winter

CENTERstage Productions is set to present Cabaret this winter.

Welcome to the vibrant and tumultuous Berlin of 1932. CENTERstage Productions invites you to step into the world of Cabaret, the celebrated musical that has captivated audiences around the globe. For a limited engagement from January 6-21, audiences can immerse themselves in the enthralling atmosphere that made this show an enduring classic. This high-caliber theatrical experience featuring promising local talent and a timeless story is not one to miss.

Performance Schedule:

Saturday, January 6th through Sunday, January 21st

Fridays and Saturdays @ 8pm

*Special Saturday Matinees @ 3 pm on January 13th and 20th

Sundays @ 3pm

Tickets are available now for $29 at CenterForPerformingArts.org

When American novelist Cliff Bradshaw (Michael Risio) lands in Berlin, his quest for book material leads him to the infamous Kit Kat Club, a den of intrigue and allure. Here, he encounters the enigmatic Sally Bowles (Amber McCarthy), an English cabaret performer, whose confidence and charm weave into Cliff's life in unexpected ways. As their story unfolds amidst a cast of compelling characters like Frau Schneider (Stephany Hitchcock), the pragmatic landlady, and Herr Schultz (Andy Crispell), a Jewish fruit vendor, Cabaret elevates itself from mere entertainment to a poignant commentary on the human condition.

As the world of the Club spins with vivacity and decadence, the shadow of the Nazi party's rise looms over Berlin. Presiding over the spectacle is the Emcee (Mary Kate Barnett), whose musical interludes offer both a critique and a mirror to the chaos that ensues. Cabaret is not merely a tale of love and life in pre-war Germany; it is a solemn reminder of the importance of action and the costs of indifference.

The Creative Team and Cast:

Cabaret is a musical with a book by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb. This production is directed with a deft hand by Peter Risafi, and brought to life with the dynamic musical direction of Paul and JoAnne Schubert, as well as intoxicating choreography by Jordan Stroly.

This CENTERstage production boasts a formidable ensemble, featuring the talents of:

Emily Argento, Henry Burkhalter, Jalen Carr, Isabella D'Addario, Emmett Gallinger, Erin Hebert, Cedric James, Brianna Lindgren, Harrison Mark, Sydney Pignatosa, Caleb Sheedy, Jontae Walters, & Anna Xiques

Tickets and Information:

Secure your tickets by visiting CenterForPerformingArts.org at any time or by contacting the box office directly at (845) 876-3080 or boxoffice@centerforperformingarts.org.

Where: The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck, 661 Route 308, Rhinebeck 12572