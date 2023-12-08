CENTERstage Productions to Hold Open Auditions for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

CENTERstage Productions to hold open auditions for the musical comedy, Little Shop of Horrors with music by Alan Menken, book & lyrics by Howard Ashman. Directed by Cheyenne See. Musical Direction by Sean Matthew Whiteford and Choreography by Cedric James.

AUDITIONS

Little Shop of Horrors

Saturday, January 20 @ 1:00 PM

Sunday, January 21 @ 7:00 PM

Monday, January 22 @ 7:00 PM callbacks

(Video auditions are welcomed if you can not make it in person, however it is necessary you are able to make callbacks. Audrey II callbacks may be virtual.)

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Location: The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck.

Performance Dates: May 10-26, 2024. Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm.

We strongly encourage women, persons of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals to audition. We are committed to equity, diversity, and inclusion in all areas of our work.

Prepare / Bring: 16-32 bars in the style of the show. Pop, Rock, or R&B style encouraged. Does not need to be musical theatre.

Questions: Contact Director Cheyenne See at cheyenne@centerforperformingarts.org

Casting Breakdown

Seymour Krelborn - An insecure, put-upon florist's clerk and eventual hero. He is a genuine, well-meaning man who is taken for granted because of his clumsy ways and poor social skills.

Strong comedic actor (looking for someone with great timing and physical comedy)

Strong vocal

Gender: Male

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: A2

Audrey - Billie-Dawn-like, secret love of Seymour's life. She has poor self-worth and education, but incredible good looks and a sweet and vulnerable demeanor.

Strong vocal

Gender: Female

Age: 25 to 35

Vocal range top: D5

Vocal range bottom: G#3

Mr. Mushnik -The seasoned owner of the failing East Side flower shop and Seymour's nosy boss. He is profit-driven, greedy, and manipulative.

Gender: Male

Age: 55 to 65

Vocal range top: F4

Vocal range bottom: G2

Orin Scrivello - An egotistical dentist with a passion for leather and sadistic tendencies. Audrey's abusive boyfriend, who is targeted by Seymour.

Gender: Male

Age: 30 to 40

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: G2

The Plant (Audrey II) - Puppet. An anthropomorphic cross between a Venus flytrap and an avocado, the plant has an appetite for human flesh that is appeased by Seymour. Puppeteer doubles as other sizes of the plant.

This is a strenuous role with lots of physical elements. Seeking someone strong and in great control of their body. Flexibility is a plus!

Voice Of The Plant - An actor/vocalist located offstage. The voice is that of a conniving, street-smart 'villain.' A funky Rhythm and Blues voice is best. Auditions and callbacks may be virtual.

Age: 20 to 50

Vocal range top: G4

Vocal range bottom: G2

Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon - Crystal, Ronnette, and Chiffon are Black street urchins, acting as the occasional Greek Chorus. Young, hip, and smart, these girls are the only ones who have a grip on reality.

Strong vocalists with a good ear for harmonies. Strong movers are a plus.

Gender: Female

Age: 20 to 35

Vocal range top: F5

Vocal range bottom: Ab3