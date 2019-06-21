CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Announced At Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents the award-winning hit comedy show Celebrity Autobiography starring Susan Lucci, Rachel Dratch, Ralph Macchio, Julia Macchio, Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel on Sunday, July 14 at 7pm. Ticket prices range between $29 - $59, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

"Celebrity Autobiography" direct from Broadway comes to Patchogue - the show where celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs!

The starry cast scheduled to appear: Susan Lucci, Rachel Dratch, Ralph Macchio, JULIA MACCHIO (Flashdance The Musical star), John Fugelsang and show creators Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. See Susan Lucci as Elizabeth Taylor; Ralph Macchio as David Hasselhoff, Justin Bieber and Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rachel Dratch as Mr T, and so much more!

Running for 10 sold out years in New York and touring the world, "Celebrity Autobiography" is one of the most critically acclaimed productions ever! The award winning show, seen on Bravo TV, features top comedy performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Suzanne Somers to tips from the Kardashians to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history - Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, and Eddie Fisher - told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words."

The audience is invited to a special Q&A Session following the performance.

Saturday Night Live veteran Rachel Dratch grew up in Lexington, Massachusetts and graduated from Dartmouth College with a degree in Drama and Psychology. She studied in Chicago with Del Close at Improvolympic and was on the house team, "Victim's Family" with Adam McKay. Rachel's been on tour with the Second City Touring Company and appeared in four revues with Second City Mainstage: Pinata Full Of Bees, Citizen Gates, Paradigm Lost, and Promisekeepers Losers Weepers. She received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actress in a Revue for the latter two. She wrote and performed in the 2-person sketch show "Dratch and Fey" with Tina Fey which was seen at Second City, Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in NYC, and the Aspen Comedy Festival. In the fall of 1999, Rachel joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" (1975), where she performed for 7 years. Her memorable characters include Boston teen "Denise," the "Lovers" professors with Will Ferrell, junior high school student "Sheldon," and "Debbie Downer".

John Fugelsang has once got George Harrison to give his last live performance on VH1 and once got Mitt Romney's advisor to call Mitt an "Etch-a-Sketch" on CNN. He's been murdered on CSI, nominated for The Drama League's "Distinguished Performance" award for "All The Wrong Reasons" at NYTW & hosted America's Funniest Home Videos. His 2016 PBS epic roadtrip documentary DREAM ON explored the history of the American Dream through 200 interviews in over 50 cities and was named Best Documentary at the New York Independent Film Festival. He's sold out theaters across the country with Stephanie Miller on The Sexy Liberal Comedy Tour; their album "Volume 1" hit #1 on the Amazon, iTunes & Billboard Comedy Charts. Credits include Coyote Ugly, The Girl on the Train, Price Check & the award winning 'Coexist Comedy Tour.' He's performed for American troops, including the humanitarian mission in Haiti. He hosted the political talk show Viewpoint for Current TV and been a regular on CNN, MSNBC, FOX News, The Wendy Williams Show. He hosts "Tell Me Everything" weekdays on SiriusXM Insight #121.

Susan Lucci, the reigning queen of daytime television, held audiences spellbound for nearly five decades as the famed and fiery Erica Kane on ABC's "All My Children". With more than

twenty Emmy Nominations, Susan made television history in 1999 when she finally won

the Emmy Award for "Best Actress," becoming the most nominated actor in television

history. Her iconic career lead her to roles in the primetime drama Devious Maids, her

part in the highly acclaimed movie Joy and her Broadway debut as Annie Oakley in Annie Get Your Gun. Susan earned her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005; she was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006 and in 2011 released her New York Times best-selling autobiography, All My Life.

Ralph Macchio made his Off-Broadway and Broadway debut creating the role of Teddy in Joseph Papp's production of Cuba and His Teddy Bear, starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Burt Young. He also appeared Off-Broadway in the comedy, Only Kidding and starred as Finch in the national tour of the Broadway musical-comedy revival, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His film credits include: The Outsiders, The Karate Kid (and its two sequels), Teachers, Crossroads, Distant Thunder, Naked in New York, Too Much Sun, A Good Night To Die, and My Cousin Vinny. TV films include: "The Last P.O.W.?," "The Bobby Garwood Story," "The Three Wishes of Billy Grier," and "Forever Together" as well as the TV series "Ugly Betty" and "Eight is Enough". His short film Wax On, F*ck Off has been a smash hit on FunnyOrDie.com. Macchio recently completed a successful run as a fan-favorite on "Dancing with the Stars".

Julia Macchio has starred as Alex Owens in the International Tour of Flashdance: The Musical, was Dance Captain of Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical (alongside Michael C Hall), Jeannie Morelli in the Seven Angels Theatre Production of A Room of my Own, Radio City Spring Spectacular Workshop (choreographed by Warren Carlyle), Alex Owens in The Gateway Playhouse Production of Flashdance: The Musical (at Patchogue Theater), American Dance Festival at Lincoln Center. Film credits include: Lucy in the feature film Girl Most Likely (starring Kristen Wiig and Darren Criss), Voice Student in the short film Across Grace Alley for Netflix (alongside Marsha Mason), Tanner in the upcoming musical TV pilot Wholly Broken, and Caitlin in the feature film Stella's Last Weekend (directed by Polly Draper, opposite Nat and Alex Wolff). Awards include: Broadway World Best Actress in a Musical.

Eugene Pack is the creator of "Celebrity Autobiography" which ran on Broadway. Pack won the Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Event." The show tours the United States and abroad, including London's West End, Australia's Sydney Opera House, and the Edinburgh Festival. Pack is also an Emmy Award-nominated writer and producer. He was nominated for Outstanding Writing for Variety, Comedy or Music for the special "America: A Tribute to Heroes," which won the Emmy for Outstanding Special. Pack is the creator and executive producer of CMT's longest running series, "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team," now in its record breaking fourteenth season. He has written and performed the critically acclaimed one-man comedy shows "Something Flexible With Meaning," and "Undisputed: My Night with the Queen of Soul." Plays include Stan the Man starring Alec Baldwin (Guild Hall), Sharpies, Night With Oscar, and The Poets of Amityville. Pack collaborated with Motown founder Berry Gordy on the autobiographical musical To Be Loved. He is a graduate of NYU where he studied with David Mamet, the Atlantic Theatre Company, and Playwrights Horizons.

Dayle Reyfel is a winner of the Drama Desk award and is the producer and star of "Celebrity Autobiography" on Broadway. She has developed "Celebrity Autobiography" along with Eugene Pack since the beginning of the project. Ms. Reyfel is one of the original stars of the show and has performed in, directed, and launched the touring companies in New York, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, London's West End and in Australia, at The Sydney Opera House. She has also performed at San Francisco's Sketchfest, the HBO Workspace, Long Wharf, Old Globe, London's Leicester Square Theatre, and the Edinburgh Comedy Festival. Dayle is an artistic director and performer of EP New Works production company and has performed in numerous plays presented at Guild Hall, Naked Angels, NY Stage and Film, Cherry Lane Theater and the Mark Taper. Her television credits also include executive producing the critically acclaimed Bravo special Celebrity Autobiography, in which she also appeared, E! Entertainment's In Their Own Words, in addition to her work on Bravo's A list Awards and the G4 Network. Dayle is also an award-winning playwright for her plays Slip/Knot and Mayhap.





