BroadHollow Theatre Presents DISCO INFERNO

If you love the 1970s, then you'll love this riotous trip back to the decade that brought us flared trousers, platform shoes and glitter. In Disco Inferno, the story of Faust is brought to life in an explosion of hit songs, high-energy dance routines and glitter ball-spinning action.

Disco Inferno is chock-full of the songs that defined a generation. Jack is an aspiring musician who wants nothing more than to be famous, so signing away this thing called a soul is a small price to pay. But Jack soon finds out that all that glitters isn't gold on the other side, especially if you're all out of love.

Tickets are $26.00 for adults, $24.00 for seniors age 65 and over, $20.00 for students with a current and valid school photo ID, and $15.00 for children 12 and under in advance. All tickets are $30.00 after the advance closes. Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover are accepted. Group rates are available.

Call (631) 581-2700 or email bhtgroupsales@aol.com for group information. For individual ticket information and reservations, please call the Box Office at (631) 581-2700 or go to www.broadhollow.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You