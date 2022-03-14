Boyz II Men Announces Tour Stop at Proctors in Schenectady

Proctors Collaborative has announced that Boyz II Men will be coming to Proctors in Schenectady at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 presented by Live Nation. Pre-sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15 with the official on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 18. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

Boyz II Men--originally made up of Michael McCary, Nathan Morris, Wayna Morris and Shawn Stockman-are an R&B vocal group from America, who found fame during the 1990s with Motown Records. Their style of music includes emotional ballads and acapella styles and they are currently the best-selling R&B group of all time, selling over 64 million albums.

Boyz II Men's debut album was released in 1991 called Cooleyhighharmony. The album did extremely well and sold over nine million copies as well as winning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The album featured popular hits such as "Motownphilly" and "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday."

Since then, they've gone on to release mega-hits like "I'll Make Love to You," "End of the Road," "One Sweet Day," and many more. In 2011, Boyz II Men celebrated their 20th anniversary by releasing an album fittingly named Twenty. This album was the group's first in nearly a decade.

Throughout their total 25-year career, they've won nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Along with their musical passions, they also started their own charity called Boyz II Men House to support individuals and organizations that focus on improving quality of life while contributing to those who are less fortunate.