Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive to Present GODSPELL Beginning This Month

Join Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street) for its Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive (BTSI) production, featuring a modern take on the beloved classic, Godspell. From the musical genius behind the Broadway blockbusters, Wicked and Pippin, comes this exuberant take on the Gospel According to Matthew in which an offbeat group of disciples helps Jesus bring his enduring parables to life through games, stories, and unforgettable songs by Grammy and Tony Award winner, Stephen Schwartz. Having touched the hearts of theatergoers the world over, this timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and love grapples with the eternal question: How can spirituality survive in a stubbornly material world? Rejoice and prepare ye for a legendary show that “never stops bopping, bouncing, bounding” (The New York Times).

Focused on rising juniors in high school through newly graduated seniors in college, BTSI offers professional-level training for students who are interested in or are currently studying to pursue a career in all aspects of theatre. Leading the charge as director is Blackfriars' former Artistic Director Danny Hoskins, who founded the BTSI program in 2016. "The Blackfriars Theatre Summer Intensive is always a thrill to experience, whether as an artist involved in the program or as an audience member in the theater – and Godspell is a perfect vehicle to showcase the talents, joy and artistry of this young ensemble,” says Hoskins. “The story revolves around a group of individuals searching for love, faith, hope and a community within a world that inundates us with a barrage of judgmental, vitriolic and anxiety-inducing media at every turn. This ensemble of artists is pouring their hearts and souls into every inch of that story, and doing it together while celebrating and championing each other's journeys.”

Blackfriars' Social Media & Marketing Manager Catherine Gregory, is particularly elated for audiences to see this show: “Stephen Schwartz did not hold back on the harmonies in this show. They are incredibly complex and challenging and this cast has taken the harmonies and solos on with grace. The way these voices blend together with elegance and allow for the soloist to shine through with ease is impressive. There is an immeasurable amount of talent on that stage and audiences will feel their infectious energy.”

The Godspell cast includes Lavender Ashley ("By My Side"), Noah Baisch (Ensemble), Evan Balasubramaniam (John the Baptist/Judas), Tali Beckwith-Cohen ("Learn Your Lessons Well"), Ireland Fernandez-Cosgrove ("Light of the World"), Claire Gratto ("All Good Gifts"), Gabe Lindsay (Ensemble), Lea Mancarella ("Turn Back O Man"), Chloe Phelps ("Day by Day"), James Ross (Ensemble), Ian Royse (Ensemble), Max Ruscio ("We Beseech Thee"), Kiley Sullivan (Ensemble), Ava Taylor ("Bless the Lord"), Jyonnah Ware (Jesus). The show is directed by Danny Hoskins, choreographed by Lani Toyama Hoskins and musically directed by Amanda Valvano-Stevenson.

Godspell PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

• Friday, July 28 at 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday, July 29 at 8:00 p.m

• Sunday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, August 4 at 8:00 p.m.

• Saturday, August 5 at 8:00 p.m.

• Sunday, August 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available in person at Blackfriars Theatre, online at Click Here, or by calling (585) 454-1260. Subscriber and student discounts are available through the Box Office. If available, tickets can be purchased at the door beginning one hour prior to performance. Summer Box Office hours are Tuesday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. MasterCard, Visa, American Express and Discover are accepted at no additional charge.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theater, has entertained audiences for over 73 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent. Parking is available on site. Handicapped seating is available. For more information regarding Blackfriars Theatre, please visit Click Here.