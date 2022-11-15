Blackfriars Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Next Month
Performances run December 9th through the 31st.
This holiday season, cozy up with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) for the infectiously delightful new classic, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Featuring all of your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters, the story picks up where the novel left off at the grand estate of newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Darcy. Middle daughter Mary Bennet, bookish and often overshadowed by her sisters, blossoms when a curious visitor proves himself an intellectual match, kindred spirit and possibly more. Told with modern wit and Regency style, this effervescent, comedic sequel to one of the most beloved literary romances of all time will enchant Jane Austen fans and new-comers alike.
In writing Miss Bennet, playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon created a piece that The Chicago Tribune called, "An unstuffy, highly entertaining and warm-spirited work-the kind of thing multiple generations can enjoy together." Blackfriars Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman had this to say about choosing the Pride and Prejudice sequel for their holiday offering: "The entire play selection committee fell in love with this script from the moment we first read it. It's charming, witty and absolutely uplifting-the perfect ingredients for a happy holiday theatre outing!"
At the helm of the production is Blackfriars mainstay director and Eastman School of Music acting instructor, Lindsay Warren Baker: "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a delightful holiday romp, full of laughter and heart. Whether you are a die-hard Jane Austen fan, have recently discovered Regency romance through Bridgerton, or are just in the mood for a holiday rom-com, Miss Bennet is a treat for all. As Gunderson and Melcon say, 'Austen is for everyone!'"
The Miss Bennet cast includes Tristan Berlet (Understudy Mr. Bingley/Arthur de Bourgh), Sammi Cohen (Anne de Bourgh), Fiona Criddle (Lydia Wickham), Campbell McDade Clay (Mary Bennet), Carl Del Buono (Mr. Darcy), Philip Detrick (Arthur de Bourgh), Devon Lemont (Mr. Bingley), Katelyn Machnica (Female Understudy), Kit Prelewitz (Jane Bingley), and Jess Ruby (Elizabeth Darcy). The production is directed by Lindsay Warren Baker.
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Works by Grieg, Tchaikovsky and Sibelius will be performed at Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s Festival Orchestra’s 2022-2023 season opening concert on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Community Unitarian Universalist Congregation at White Plains, 468 Rosedale Avenue, White Plains, NY.
SNOW BUSINESS Returns to Fort Salem Theater in December
November 14, 2022
Last year's popular holiday revue, There's (Still) No Business Like Snow Business, is back on the Fort Salem Theater stage with familiar faces and fun new songs, running December 2-4.
Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Holiday Boutique Offers Festive Holiday Fun
November 10, 2022
Visitors can get into the spirit of the holiday season with dramatic performances of Dickens's 'Christmas Carol' at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow on select weekends in December. Performances take place on Dec. 4, 10-11, 17-18.
Grant Provides Expanded Access To Live Theatre at Syracuse Stage
November 10, 2022
Central New Yorkers now have more opportunities to access live theatre at Syracuse Stage thanks to support from M&T Bank. With a $20,000 grant, the theatre will be able to substantially increase the number of pay-what-you-will performances for each show remaining in its 2022/2023 season and will also bring back the Stage for All program.
Syracuse University Department Of Drama Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY
November 10, 2022
The Syracuse University Department of Drama continues the 2022/2023 season with the delicately romantic and funny play “Failure: A Love Story” (Nov. 11 – 19) directed by Thom Miller. Performances will be held in the Syracuse Stage / SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.