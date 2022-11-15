Blackfriars Theatre Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Next Month

This holiday season, cozy up with Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) for the infectiously delightful new classic, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Featuring all of your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters, the story picks up where the novel left off at the grand estate of newlyweds, Mr. and Mrs. Darcy. Middle daughter Mary Bennet, bookish and often overshadowed by her sisters, blossoms when a curious visitor proves himself an intellectual match, kindred spirit and possibly more. Told with modern wit and Regency style, this effervescent, comedic sequel to one of the most beloved literary romances of all time will enchant Jane Austen fans and new-comers alike.

In writing Miss Bennet, playwrights Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon created a piece that The Chicago Tribune called, "An unstuffy, highly entertaining and warm-spirited work-the kind of thing multiple generations can enjoy together." Blackfriars Executive Director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman had this to say about choosing the Pride and Prejudice sequel for their holiday offering: "The entire play selection committee fell in love with this script from the moment we first read it. It's charming, witty and absolutely uplifting-the perfect ingredients for a happy holiday theatre outing!"

At the helm of the production is Blackfriars mainstay director and Eastman School of Music acting instructor, Lindsay Warren Baker: "Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley is a delightful holiday romp, full of laughter and heart. Whether you are a die-hard Jane Austen fan, have recently discovered Regency romance through Bridgerton, or are just in the mood for a holiday rom-com, Miss Bennet is a treat for all. As Gunderson and Melcon say, 'Austen is for everyone!'"

The Miss Bennet cast includes Tristan Berlet (Understudy Mr. Bingley/Arthur de Bourgh), Sammi Cohen (Anne de Bourgh), Fiona Criddle (Lydia Wickham), Campbell McDade Clay (Mary Bennet), Carl Del Buono (Mr. Darcy), Philip Detrick (Arthur de Bourgh), Devon Lemont (Mr. Bingley), Katelyn Machnica (Female Understudy), Kit Prelewitz (Jane Bingley), and Jess Ruby (Elizabeth Darcy). The production is directed by Lindsay Warren Baker.