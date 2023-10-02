'Billy Joel's Piano Man' Wade Preston Will Perform a New Concert at Cortland Repertory Theatre This Month

Cortland Repertory Theatre Downtown will present the return of “Billy Joel’s Piano Man” Wade Preston in a new concert entitled “Every Year is a Souvenir”. This highly entertaining show performed by this incredible Broadway singer/pianist will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM at CRT Downtown, 24 Port Watson Street, Cortland. This is Preston’s sixth concert at CRT Downtown, having performed in nearly every October since 2017, either on or near his birthday. Tickets are $35.00 for adults, $33.00 for seniors (62 and up) and members of the military, and $25.00 for those 21 and under. Groups of 4 can purchase at table for $120.00. Tickets are selling briskly, as Wade’s concerts have become favorites of Cortland audiences.



Wade is best known for his role as the piano man in Billy Joel’s Broadway hit Movin’ Out. He was an original cast member, performed in the full 3 1/2 year run on Broadway, and often guested on both national tours. He is credited with having done the show more times than anyone else and was the only "Piano Man" to do both this role, which requires playing lead keyboards and singing all the songs, and also playing the synthesizer at the same time. When Billy Joel was preparing his extended band for the historic Last Play at Shea concerts, where months of rehearsals, preparations, and sound checks were required, he hired Wade as his stand in.



These days, Wade mostly performs solo concerts and occasionally with The MOB, otherwise known as the Movin' Out Band which is composed of all Movin' Out and/or Billy Joel band alumni. Combining his versatile vocal talent, child-like stage charm, storytelling, and sense of humor, he delivers an undeniably unique and exciting show. For this concert, Preston will accompany himself on piano, singing some of Billy’s greatest hits, a few “deep cuts” and music from other similar artists. A songwriter himself, he will perform a few original pieces as well. A “bird’s eye view” video camera will be positioned over the keyboards, so the audience can watch Wade’s skillful fingers during the concert. Videos of his talent are available to be seen at WadePreston.com.



To order tickets, visit Click Here for online sales 24 hours a day, or call the Cortland Repertory Theatre Box Office at 800-427-6160, or drop by CRT Downtown at 24 Port Watson Street in downtown Cortland from 9:00 – 4:00, Monday - Friday.