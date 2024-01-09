Bethlehem High School Student To Perform With The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra

Lauricella, winner of the 2022 Capital District Council for Young Musicians’ Annual Chopin Piano Competition, will be playing Rachmaninoff.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony Orchestra's season continues on the MainStage at Proctors with Bethlehem Central High School senior William Lauricella 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. Lauricella won both first place in the 2022 Capital District Council for Young Musicians' Annual Chopin Piano Competition and SSSO's 2018 Parillo Piano Competition. This concert includes Bartok's “Dance Suite,” Ravel's “Mother Goose Suite” and the great Rachmaninoff's “Piano Concerto #2 in C Minor.”

 

“Rachmaninoff's Second Piano Concerto is a remarkable piece of music,” says Lauricella. “It is filled with amazing melodic writing and passages that progress towards exhilarating musical climaxes.”

 

“I think that [Rachmaninoff's] writing especially translates to me as a pianist,” he continues. “Although I love the entirety of the piece, the third movement has always greatly connected with me. I absolutely love the way that he expands upon the second subject from the first movement to create one of the most magnificent melodies in the finale and the piece as a whole. I am extremely excited to be playing it with the Schenectady-Saratoga Symphony.”

 

There will be a pre-concert talk with Lauricella and Artistic Director/Conductor Glen Cortese at 2 p.m. in the Guild Room at Proctors. It's an excellent way to learn more about the music and an opportunity to ask questions about the performance. All are invited to attend.

 

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online visit Click Here. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139. Tickets are $17–$24. Children under 18 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.




Recommended For You