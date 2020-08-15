Bay Street Theater Announces Live Outdoor Workshops For Teens And Adults

All attendees will have their temperature checked upon arrival, must wear masks, and must remain socially distanced.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce two outdoor workshops held live and in-person on the grounds of the Sag Harbor Whaling & Historical Museum in Sag Harbor. All attendees will have their temperature checked upon arrival, must wear masks, and must remain socially distanced from other attendees.



Musical Mornings!, a singing workshop led by singer and cabaret artist Valerie diLorenzo, will begin Monday, August 24. Teens ages 16 and up and adults can register for Musical Mornings! for a fee of $150, or $55 per day. Tap Camp LIVE!, led by professional tap dancer, Anita Boyer, will be held Tuesday, August 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Kids ages 10 and up and adults can register for Tap Camp LIVE! for a fee of $75. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.



Musical Mornings! is a three-day singing workshop that will meet Monday, August 24, Wednesday, August 26, and Thursday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to noon each day. Valerie diLorenzo will lead participants through a full physical and vocal warmup, followed by an array of beloved songs from Broadway, House of Mouse, pop, jazz, and more. Participants will leave energized, with a greater appreciation for their breath and a completely new repertoire! Registrants are welcome to sing a solo, but must bring sheet music for the accompanist; a live accompanist will attend every session!



Tap Camp LIVE! is a one-day tap dancing class where kids ages 10 and up and adults can develop their tap skills, musicality, and technique with fun and upbeat warm ups, exercises, and routines. Instructor Anita Boyer will introduce original Broadway choreography from iconic shows, choreography from popular music, and will even demonstrate the more intricate combinations from jazz and improv! The class will be held outdoors; participants are encouraged to dress comfortably, and to bring a water bottle and towel.



Valerie diLorenzo is a professional actor, singer, director, and performing arts educator. Her directing and teaching artist venues include Lincoln Center, NYU, SUNY Purchase, SUNY Stonybrook, TADA!, Guild Hall, Westhampton Beach PAC, NYC Board of Education, and numerous schools and organizations throughout the country. Her award-winning musical theatre program, Theatrix, was honored by Lincoln Center as "an exemplary integration of the theatrical and creative into the classroom and student life." Valerie maintains an active life onstage; she is proud member of Actors Equity and an award-winning cabaret artist. Roles include: Rose in Gypsy, Mrs. Johnstone in Bloodbrothers, Sheila in A Chorus Line, and Miss Hannigan in Annie.



Anita Boyer is an award-winning choreographer and co-founder of the East Hampton-based production company Our Fabulous Variety Show. She trained at Opus Dance studio in Ashland, Ohio, and was a founding member of their Tap Company. Since then, she has trained at Broadway Dance Center, Steps, and FlamencoVivo in New York, in classes with Michelle Dorrance, Dormeshia, Lady Diane Walker, Nicholas Van Young, and Derick Grant. She has been tap dancing for more than 20 years, and currently studies under choreographer Aaron Tolson. She is a dance teacher and leader of the Tap Army competition team at dancehampton in East Hampton, and has been the choreographer for high school musical productions at Southold, Southampton, and Shoreham-Wading River high schools.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

